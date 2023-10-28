Moot discusses relationship between technology, HR

ISLAMABAD: C-level executives from top Pakistani corporations emphasised the dynamic relationship between technology and HR.

The senior HR professionals highlighted the role of technology in shaping the future of work, showcasing real-world applications and insights from industry leaders.

Themed “Tech-Tuned-Hearts”, The Connex (HR Conference) 2023, organised by the Pakistan Society of Human Resource Management (PSHRM), highlighted the need for seamless technology integration in workplaces. Leaders from top Pakistani companies such as Jazz, Fauji Foods Ltd, IBM, Coca-Cola Icecek, Habib Bank, Systems Limited, Qureos, PARCO, Polyester Business LCI, and Lucky Core Industries actively participated in the event.

The conference discussed a wide range of topics, including HR's role in business transformation, strategies for financial empowerment, readiness for the digital age, enhancing recruitment processes, utilizing people analytics, engaging the Gen Z workforce, incorporating generative AI in HR practices, promoting diversity and inclusion through analytics, implementing digital transformation with AI and NextGen tech, and revamping rewards systems based on socio-economic data.

During the breakout session on 'Generative AI & the Future of HR', Tazeen Shahid, Chief People Officer at Jazz, shared valuable insights into how Generative AI has transformed HR practices. While emphasising the profound impact of this technology on shaping HR strategies, she stressed the future-ready workforce.

Tazeen emphasized the pivotal role of AI as a disruptor, saying, “AI is not here to replace jobs but to create new skill sets; rather, its integration helps us ensure that the workforce remains agile and adaptable in the face of evolving technologies.”

She detailed how Generative AI had significantly improved the efficiency of various HR aspects at Jazz. She spotlighted practical, real-world applications of this cutting-edge technology within the company. She underscored Jazz's commitment to technological innovation, positioning it at the core of the company's operations. She said the company is committed to its Digital Operator (DO1440) strategy, focused on staying relevant to the customers every second of the day.

At the conference, the C-Suite roundtable panel discussion brought together leaders from diverse organizations, including Jazz, IBM, Systems Ltd., and Habib Bank.

Jazz's Chief Data and Strategy Officer, Syed Ali Naseer, shared his thoughts on important topics such as measuring ROI, gaining buy-in for HR transformations, tech and labour landscape, culture change, and ethical and security considerations.

Ali stressed the enterprise-wide transformation, emphasizing the interconnectedness of technology, culture, and strategic vision. The conference gave attendees a chance to discover the latest developments and thinking in HR and interact with new technology that supports and optimizes the HR lifecycle.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023