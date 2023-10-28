BAFL 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
DG Federal Govt Employees Housing Authority holds meeting

Recorder Report Published 28 Oct, 2023 05:58am

ISLAMABAD: Captain Zafar Iqbal (retd), the newly posted Director General Federal Government Employees Housing Authority held a meeting with all the directors and senior officers of the authority.

In the meeting, the newly-posted Director General assigned targets to all the directors and issued instructions that they should submit quarterly, six-monthly, and annual progress reports.

Submission of these progress reports will help streamline the activities towards achieving the targets as promised with the allottees/government employees.

The Federal Government Employees Housing Authority Director General further emphasized that details of all completed and incomplete projects may be shared with him along with the obstacles/bottlenecks so that these could be removed well on time.

