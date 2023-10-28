Efforts afoot to launch 5G service in next 8 months: minister

KARACHI: Caretaker Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunications Dr. Umar Saif is confident that 5G service would be launched in next eight months.

Talking to media on the sidelines of the HBL P@SHA ICT Awards 2023, organised by Pakistan IT Industry Association (P@SHA) at a local hotel on Thursday night, Dr Umer Said informed that consultants have been engaged to take forward the process of 5G launch as inter-ministerial advisory committee for 5G auction has already approved by the federal cabinet. “We are making efforts to launch 5G service within the next eight months,” he added.

Minister IT also informed that Pakistan is going to establish a special court through ordinance within next two weeks for reforms and resolution of disputes relating to the telecom sector. “The Telecom Appellate Tribunal will facilitate and ensure speedy justice to telecom sector stakeholders in cases that have been pending for years,” he added.

While addressing as the chief guest at the prestigious ceremony said that the interim government tenure is short, but in available time, it will lay the foundation of steps under the right Line of Action, which will provide the required benefits of the information and communication technology (ICT) sector to the up-coming government.

Dr Saif said that the IT sector can play a significant role in the stability of the country’s economy, the government is doing its part to provide facilities, the industry should play its part by increasing its capabilities, IT companies, which were compelled to keep their reserves outside, should bring its liquidity into Pakistan.

Minister IT appreciated chairman P@SHA Muhammad Zohaib Khan, HBL management and IT industry for organizing the grand event and said that work is going on rapidly for the required initiatives including spectrum auction, co-working station for freelancers, startups funds, digital payments, global payment gateway, etc.

“I assure the IT industry that we will work closely with P@SHA and all other stakeholders for the promotion and development of this sector, the only goal is that Pakistan can achieve its desired position and share in the digital world so that not only the People of Pakistan can earn decent amount but also strengthen Pakistan’s economy,, he added.

While talking about this event, the Chairman P@SHA, Mohammad Zohaib Khan said that with a distinguished legacy of more than two decades, the P@SHA ICT Awards have been honouring groundbreaking achievements and visionary contributions in the technology sector, this award symbolises the relentless pursuit of excellence in shaping our ever-evolving digital landscape.

Starting the ceremony with this year’s trophy revelation, for the first time, a redesigned trophy was introduced, signifying the ever-evolving landscape of technology and innovation.

HBL P@SHA ICT Awards 2023 featured 34 remarkable Gold Awards, 40 Merit Awards, and a total of 727 nominees, showcasing the remarkable growth and advancements within the Pakistani tech industry. The event’s panel of 82 judges from all over Pakistan ensured a fair and rigorous evaluation process.

The HBL P@SHA ICT Awards 2023, organized by the Pakistan IT Industry Association, consistently honoured companies at the forefront of technology innovation.

These awards acknowledged the remarkable creativity, innovation, and excellence displayed by home-grown Pakistani innovators in the ever-evolving field of Information and Communications Technologies.

The ICT Awards 2023 ceremony brought together technology enthusiasts, industry leaders, and innovators to recognize and celebrate the outstanding achievements of the IT leaders of Pakistan in the ICT sector.

Following the awards ceremony and Asim Azhar’s electrifying performance, attendees were treated to a sumptuous gala dinner, fostering networking and collaboration within the tech community.

HBL P@SHA ICT Awards 2023 was a night filled with celebration, recognition, and inspiration, and it served as a testament to the outstanding talents and potential within Pakistan’s technology sector. This event not only highlighted the achievements of the industry’s best but also served as a platform to encourage further innovation and excellence.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023