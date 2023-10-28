PARTLY FACETIOUS: The Toshakhana controversy

“The world’s narrative is as divided as…as…as…” “Between The Man Who Must Remain Nameless and Nawaz Sharif?”

“I thought their narrative was rather similar: install me as the prime minister again and I will be so much better than the other.”

“You reckon all other elements are the same?”

“Well, both have questions that need to be answered with respect to Toshakhana gifts that they received solely because they were the prime minister…”

“But the advancement of the two cases is not the same is it?”

“Have you heard of the proverb, last entrant first out.”

“I had heard first come first served.”

“That’s if you want to queue up in a store or in a bank but in the event that there has to be retrenchment due to an economic downturn then it is always the last entrant who is let go.”

“That’s what happens in commercial enterprises, not quite in politics.”

“We are trying the commercial model these days – Special Investment Facilitation Committee is dedicated to transform this country into an economically sustainable commercial model.”

“Are you being facetious?”

“No I fully support that model – prosperity equals commerce.”

“Fair enough but when I referred to the world’s narrative being divided I was actually referring to the war in the Middle East – there are countries that unreservedly support Israel’s right to self-defense defined as let them bomb Gaza till kingdom come and then have a pause to allow some relief trucks in that would enable medical treatment of the rising numbers of wounded due to the bombing…”

“And on the other side of the spectrum are countries that are calling for an immediate ceasefire.”

“The world needs to come to its senses. If there is an escalation and surely by now the US and Israel have been made aware that they cannot pass any resolution against the hapless Palestinian people as China and Russia are no longer allowing the US to have its way in this matter…”

“Right even the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is telling it like it is and Israel is blowing hot and cold but surely it has been brought home to Israel that the two state solution, on the back burner ever since it was first put on the table more than 40 years ago, is the only solution to providing security to their own…”

“It was never put on a table, more like on a rocking chair that goes back and forth…”

“Don’t be facetious.”

“I do hope that the world comes to its senses.”

“Amen.”

