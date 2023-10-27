UN chief says Gaza faces 'avalanche of human suffering'

UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations chief warned Friday that Gaza faces "an unprecedented avalanche of human suffering" due to lack of food, water and power during Israeli bombing in response to the Hamas attack.

"I repeat my call for a humanitarian ceasefire, the unconditional release of all hostages, and the delivery of life-saving supplies," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement.

"Misery is growing by the minute. Without a fundamental change, the people of Gaza will face an unprecedented avalanche of human suffering."

UN food chief criticizes strict Rafah crossing checks for limiting Gaza aid

Before the war, about 500 trucks a day rolled into sealed-off Gaza to bring in supplies but in recent days the average is down to only 12, which enter from the Rafah border crossing with Egypt, he said.

Guterres said the need is now "far greater than at any time before."

Without a change to how aid goes in, the United Nations will not be able to keep delivering assistance, the UN chief said.

"The verification system for the movement of goods through the Rafah crossing must be adjusted to allow many more trucks to enter Gaza without delay," Guterres said.

"The humanitarian system in Gaza is facing a total collapse with unimaginable consequences for more than two million civilians," he warned.

"As the bombing intensifies, needs are growing ever more critical and colossal."