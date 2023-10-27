BAFL 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
BIPL 18.83 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.51%)
BOP 4.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-5.57%)
CNERGY 3.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
DFML 14.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-5.07%)
DGKC 52.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.13%)
FABL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.82%)
FCCL 13.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.96%)
FFL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.33%)
GGL 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.19%)
HBL 95.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.98%)
HUBC 96.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.1%)
HUMNL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.82%)
KEL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.62%)
LOTCHEM 25.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.51%)
MLCF 35.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.2%)
OGDC 99.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.95%)
PAEL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.63%)
PIBTL 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-4.45%)
PIOC 102.80 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.18%)
PPL 79.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.72%)
PRL 18.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.38%)
SILK 0.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.05%)
SNGP 51.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
SSGC 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.96%)
TELE 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.83%)
TPLP 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.84%)
TRG 76.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.91 (-6.04%)
UNITY 23.43 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.77%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.11%)
BR100 5,166 Decreased By -26.8 (-0.52%)
BR30 17,990 Decreased By -200.2 (-1.1%)
KSE100 50,944 Decreased By -241.5 (-0.47%)
KSE30 17,497 Decreased By -56 (-0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia says foiled Ukraine drone attack on nuclear plant

AFP Published October 27, 2023

MOSCOW: Moscow said Friday that it intercepted a Ukrainian drone attack targeting a nuclear power plant in a Russian border region, adding there had been no damage on the facility.

Both Kyiv and Moscow are attempting dozens of overnight drone strikes every week in a bid to hit targets behind the frontlines.

“On the evening of October 26, an attack by three enemy unmanned aerial vehicles on the Kursk nuclear power plant was stopped. It did not affect the operation of the station,” the press service of the Kursk nuclear plant, which is close to Russia’s border with Ukraine, said in a statement on social media.

Radiation levels around the plant were at normal levels and power generators were working, it added.

Russia’s defence ministry said Thursday night its air defence forces had intercepted a Ukrainian drone over the Kursk region, but made no mention of the nuclear plant.

Zelensky says Russia planning ‘dangerous provocations’ at nuclear plant

Ukraine’s air force said Friday morning it had shot down five Russian drones overnight.

Interior Minister Igor Klymenko said eight firefighters were injured in a missile attack on a fire station in the city of Izyum in Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv region.

Ukrainian officials also reported shelling in the southern Mykolaiv region and drone attacks on the frontline region of Kherson.

Moscow Russian forces Kharkiv region nuclear plant Ukraine drone attack

Comments

1000 characters

Russia says foiled Ukraine drone attack on nuclear plant

Release of hostages needs ceasefire, says Hamas official

Internet, phone network cut across Gaza

UN agency says ‘meaningful and uninterrupted’ aid needed for Gaza

South Africa break Pakistan hearts with one-wicket World Cup win

Inter-bank: rupee sees fifth consecutive decline against US dollar

Open-market: rupee inches upward against US dollar

33,000 illegal immigrants identified via mapping to be deported: minister

Askari Bank latest to establish wholly-owned Exchange Company

Stocks retreat, KSE-100 loses 241 points amid selling pressure

Indus Motor Company posts profit of Rs3.22bn in July-September, 148% higher YoY

Read more stories