BAFL 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
BIPL 18.83 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.51%)
BOP 4.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-5.57%)
CNERGY 3.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
DFML 14.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-5.07%)
DGKC 52.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.13%)
FABL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.82%)
FCCL 13.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.96%)
FFL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.33%)
GGL 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.19%)
HBL 95.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.98%)
HUBC 96.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.1%)
HUMNL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.82%)
KEL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.62%)
LOTCHEM 25.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.51%)
MLCF 35.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.2%)
OGDC 99.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.95%)
PAEL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.63%)
PIBTL 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-4.45%)
PIOC 102.80 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.18%)
PPL 79.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.72%)
PRL 18.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.38%)
SILK 0.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.05%)
SNGP 51.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
SSGC 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.96%)
TELE 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.83%)
TPLP 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.84%)
TRG 76.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.91 (-6.04%)
UNITY 23.43 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.77%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.11%)
BR100 5,166 Decreased By -26.8 (-0.52%)
BR30 17,990 Decreased By -200.2 (-1.1%)
KSE100 50,944 Decreased By -241.5 (-0.47%)
KSE30 17,497 Decreased By -56 (-0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil rises more than $1 on fears of spread of Middle East conflict

Reuters Published 27 Oct, 2023 09:46am

SINGAPORE: Oil prices rose by over $1 on Friday as reports that the U.S military struck Iranian targets in Syria raised concerns of a widening of the Israel-Hamas conflict that could impact supply from the key Middle East producing region.

Brent crude futures for December rose $1.16, or 1.3%, to $89.09 a barrel by 0338 GMT.

The US West Texas Intermediate contract for December climbed $1.08, also 1.3%, to $84.29 a barrel.

The strikes on two facilities in eastern Syria used by the Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and groups it backs was in response to recent attacks on US troops in Iraq and Syria, the Pentagon said on Thursday.

Those attacks have increased since the start of the Israel-Hamas conflict on Oct. 7.

Though the strike did not directly impact supply, it increases fears that the conflict in the Gaza Strip between Israel, backed by the US, and Hamas may spread and disrupt supply from major crude producer Iran, which backs Hamas.

A wider war could also impact shipments from Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest oil exporter, and other large producers in the Gulf.

Both Brent and WTI are on track to post their first weekly drop in three weeks as the geopolitical premium built on these fears has ebbed as there has been no disruption of oil supply outside of the immediate region of the fighting.

“As a trader I’m going to have to say we are somewhat out of our league here - trying to ascribe a value to geopolitics when no meaningful supply has been disrupted outside of the Levant,” said Kelvin Yew, a senior oil trader at Ocean Leonid Investments.

The Saudi fund trying to build a post-oil economy

Israeli forces carried out their biggest Gaza ground attack in their 20-day-old war with Hamas overnight, angering the Arab world.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had said Israeli troops were still preparing for a full ground invasion, while the United States and other countries urged Israel to delay, fearing it could ignite hostilities on other Middle East fronts.

“… (It) remains incredibly difficult even for the most knowledgeable regional watchers to make high conviction calls about the trajectory of the current crisis as the redlines that could bring more players onto the battlefield remain largely indiscernible,” RBC Capital analyst Helima Croft said in a note.

Goldman Sachs analysts have kept their first quarter 2024 Brent crude price forecast at $95 a barrel but added that lower Iranian exports could cause baseline prices to rise by 5%.

Prices could jump 20% in the less likely scenario of an interruption of trade through the Strait of Hormuz where 17% of global oil production transit, they said in a note.

Voluntary supply cuts by Saudi Arabia and Russia, which will be in place until the end of the year, are tightening markets globally and supporting prices, analysts said.

Brent crude Oil US West Texas Intermediate crude WTI crude

Comments

1000 characters

Oil rises more than $1 on fears of spread of Middle East conflict

Internet, phone network cut across Gaza

South Africa break Pakistan hearts with one-wicket World Cup win

UN agency says ‘meaningful and uninterrupted’ aid needed for Gaza

Inter-bank: rupee sees fifth consecutive decline against US dollar

Open-market: rupee inches upward against US dollar

33,000 illegal immigrants identified via mapping to be deported: minister

Askari Bank latest to establish wholly-owned Exchange Company

Stocks retreat, KSE-100 loses 241 points amid selling pressure

Indus Motor Company posts profit of Rs3.22bn in July-September, 148% higher YoY

Cipher case: IHC rejects Imran’s bail plea

Read more stories