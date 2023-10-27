BAFL 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
BIPL 18.83 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.51%)
BOP 4.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-5.57%)
CNERGY 3.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
DFML 14.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-5.07%)
DGKC 52.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.13%)
FABL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.82%)
FCCL 13.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.96%)
FFL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.33%)
GGL 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.19%)
HBL 95.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.98%)
HUBC 96.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.1%)
HUMNL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.82%)
KEL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.62%)
LOTCHEM 25.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.51%)
MLCF 35.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.2%)
OGDC 99.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.95%)
PAEL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.63%)
PIBTL 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-4.45%)
PIOC 102.80 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.18%)
PPL 79.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.72%)
PRL 18.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.38%)
SILK 0.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.05%)
SNGP 51.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
SSGC 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.96%)
TELE 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.83%)
TPLP 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.84%)
TRG 76.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.91 (-6.04%)
UNITY 23.43 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.77%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.11%)
BR100 5,166 Decreased By -26.8 (-0.52%)
BR30 17,990 Decreased By -200.2 (-1.1%)
KSE100 50,944 Decreased By -241.5 (-0.47%)
KSE30 17,497 Decreased By -56 (-0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Supplements Print 2023-10-27

AHL maintains its dominance at the CFA Society Annual Awards

Published 27 Oct, 2023 05:16am

TEXT: Arif Habib Limited (AHL), Pakistan's leading Brokerage and Investment Banking Firm, has been recognized in 6 categories by CFA Society Pakistan at their 20th Annual Excellence Awards for 2023.

AHL received Best Brokerage House, Best Corporate Finance House (Equity and Advisory), Best Corporate Finance House (Fixed Income), Best Economic Research House, Investment Ideas Competition (Winner) and Best Equity Sales Person (Runner-up).

AHL is the only Brokerage and Investment banking firm that has been awarded winner by the CFA Society of Pakistan for the last 10 consecutive years in the category of Best Corporate Finance House (Equity and Advisory). Moreover, it has been recognized as the Best Brokerage House and the Best Economic Research House for a third consecutive year.

These awards are considered a benchmark of excellence within the capital market industry and are based on quantitative criteria as well as a poll surveying respondents comprising the buy-side asset managers and investment professionals from Pakistan’s financial sector including Banks, Asset Management Companies, Insurance Companies, DFIs, and other financial Institutions.

Mr. Muhammad Ali, Federal Minister for Energy, and Dr. Inayat Hussain, Deputy Governor, State Bank of Pakistan, graced the occasion and presented the awards to the winners.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Arif Habib Limited AHL

Comments

1000 characters

AHL maintains its dominance at the CFA Society Annual Awards

South Africa keep calm, pull off nail-biting win over Pakistan

UN agency says ‘meaningful and uninterrupted’ aid needed for Gaza

Inter-bank: rupee sees fifth consecutive decline against US dollar

Open-market: rupee inches upward against US dollar

33,000 illegal immigrants identified via mapping to be deported: minister

Askari Bank latest to establish wholly-owned Exchange Company

Stocks retreat, KSE-100 loses 241 points amid selling pressure

Indus Motor Company posts profit of Rs3.22bn in July-September, 148% higher YoY

Cipher case: IHC rejects Imran’s bail plea

Behind Biden’s shift on Israel assault: deaths of Palestinians, international pressure

Read more stories