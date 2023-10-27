AHL maintains its dominance at the CFA Society Annual Awards

TEXT: Arif Habib Limited (AHL), Pakistan's leading Brokerage and Investment Banking Firm, has been recognized in 6 categories by CFA Society Pakistan at their 20th Annual Excellence Awards for 2023.

AHL received Best Brokerage House, Best Corporate Finance House (Equity and Advisory), Best Corporate Finance House (Fixed Income), Best Economic Research House, Investment Ideas Competition (Winner) and Best Equity Sales Person (Runner-up).

AHL is the only Brokerage and Investment banking firm that has been awarded winner by the CFA Society of Pakistan for the last 10 consecutive years in the category of Best Corporate Finance House (Equity and Advisory). Moreover, it has been recognized as the Best Brokerage House and the Best Economic Research House for a third consecutive year.

These awards are considered a benchmark of excellence within the capital market industry and are based on quantitative criteria as well as a poll surveying respondents comprising the buy-side asset managers and investment professionals from Pakistan’s financial sector including Banks, Asset Management Companies, Insurance Companies, DFIs, and other financial Institutions.

Mr. Muhammad Ali, Federal Minister for Energy, and Dr. Inayat Hussain, Deputy Governor, State Bank of Pakistan, graced the occasion and presented the awards to the winners.

