Ex-India cricket captain Bishan Singh Bedi dies aged 77

AFP Published 23 Oct, 2023 05:23pm
In this file photo taken on April 4, 2003, former India’s cricket captain and spinner Bishan Singh Bedi (L) speaks with fast bowler Ashish Nehra during a felicitation ceremony at the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) headquarters in New Delhi. File Photo: AFP
NEW DELHI: Indian cricketing hero and spin great Bishan Singh Bedi has died aged 77, sports minister Anurag Thakur said Monday, calling it a “huge loss” to the sport.

“Former captain of the Indian Cricket team, a bowler who was always remembered by the nation, Bishan Singh Bedi, is no more,” Thakur, former president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, told reporters.

“It’s a deeply sad news and a huge loss for cricket. The whole of cricket world stands with his family in this hour of grief.”

Bishan, who was part of the famous spin quartet of Erapalli Prasanna, Srinivas Venkataraghavan and Bhagwath Chandrasekhar, claimed 266 wickets in 67 Tests in an illustrious international career between 1967 and 1979.

Bedi, a left-arm spinner, also played 10 one-day internationals for India between 1974-79.

Bedi was often blunt in his criticism of peers, cricketers, and faltering administrators of the sport.

With a big turban and a smiling face, he was a regular at cricket events in New Delhi, but his failing health over the past couple of years kept him away from an active social life.

Bedi is survived by two sons and two daughters, a pair each from his two marriages.

His younger son Angad is married to Neha Dhupia, an actress and model crowned Miss India in 2002.

Former Pakistan captain Intikhab Alam said he was “sad” at his death.

“I had a very cordial and friendly relationship with him, he was a great spinner and human being”, Alam told AFP.

“It’s a great loss for cricket in general and Indo-Pak cricket in particular.”

