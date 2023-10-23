BAFL 39.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.07%)
BIPL 17.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.71%)
BOP 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.17%)
CNERGY 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.56%)
DFML 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.36%)
DGKC 51.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FABL 25.19 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.66%)
FCCL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
FFL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.22%)
GGL 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.35%)
HBL 99.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.34%)
HUBC 95.75 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.9%)
HUMNL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KEL 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.86%)
LOTCHEM 25.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
MLCF 34.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.86%)
OGDC 102.11 Increased By ▲ 5.31 (5.49%)
PAEL 13.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.51%)
PIBTL 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (6.76%)
PIOC 99.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.99%)
PPL 84.95 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (3.6%)
PRL 18.26 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.94%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
SNGP 54.00 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (4.29%)
SSGC 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.04%)
TELE 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
TPLP 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.29%)
TRG 81.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
UNITY 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-7.14%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 5,192 Increased By 32.4 (0.63%)
BR30 18,365 Increased By 168.6 (0.93%)
KSE100 51,071 Increased By 339 (0.67%)
KSE30 17,597 Increased By 138.1 (0.79%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Commodity-linked stocks drag FTSE 100 lower, Indivior lifts midcaps

Reuters Published 23 Oct, 2023 02:51pm

The UK’s FTSE 100 slipped on Monday as rising government bond yields and losses in commodity-linked stocks kept equities under pressure, while Indivior shares boosted the midcap index on a lawsuit settlement.

The commodity-focused FTSE 100 was down 0.1% as of 7:08 GMT, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 edged 0.1% higher.

Precious metal miners lost 1.0% after gold prices slipped as US dollar and Treasury yields strengthened.

Heavyweight oil and gas shares fell 0.8% as oil prices slid more than $1 on diplomatic efforts over the weekend to contain the geopolitical tensions between Israel and Hamas.

Indivior shares added 7.0% after the drugmaker said it would pay $385 million to settle a lawsuit.

FTSE 100 falls over 1% on rising yields; Rentokil Initial tumbles

The broader pharma and biotech sector added 0.4%.

Investors will be on the lookout for a slew of banks reporting results throughout the week with major lender Barclays scheduled to post results on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, across the Atlantic, investor focus would be on big tech companies reporting third-quarter results during the week, including Meta Platforms, Microsoft and Alphabet.

FTSE 100

Comments

1000 characters

Commodity-linked stocks drag FTSE 100 lower, Indivior lifts midcaps

Hamas says new Israel attacks kill at least 70 in Gaza, death toll crosses 4,650 Palestinians

SC declares military trials of civilians null, void

Nawaz moves IHC to revive pleas against conviction in Avenfield, Al-Azizia cases

Accountability court acquits Ishaq Dar in assets beyond means case

Intra-day update: rupee slips lower against US dollar

Open-market: rupee sees marginal decline against US dollar

Intra-day update: bulls rule as KSE-100 crosses 51,000 level

Pakistan bat against Afghanistan in Cricket World Cup

SC begins hearing petitions seeking timely elections

Inflation expected to come down to 26% in October: brokerage house

Read more stories