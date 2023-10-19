BAFL 39.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.41%)
BIPL 17.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
CNERGY 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.86%)
DFML 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.41%)
DGKC 50.71 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (2.86%)
FABL 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.58%)
FCCL 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.26%)
FFL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.6%)
GGL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
HBL 98.24 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (3.57%)
HUBC 90.81 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (3.61%)
HUMNL 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.07%)
KEL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (9.42%)
LOTCHEM 25.84 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.73%)
MLCF 34.93 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.54%)
OGDC 97.77 Increased By ▲ 4.27 (4.57%)
PAEL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.65%)
PIBTL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.57%)
PIOC 102.00 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (2.1%)
PPL 82.95 Increased By ▲ 5.50 (7.1%)
PRL 17.47 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.5%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.09%)
SNGP 51.15 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (7.46%)
SSGC 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (9.8%)
TELE 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
TPLP 12.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
TRG 80.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.75%)
UNITY 26.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.54%)
BR100 5,099 Increased By 110.8 (2.22%)
BR30 17,964 Increased By 550.6 (3.16%)
KSE100 50,365 Increased By 933.7 (1.89%)
KSE30 17,286 Increased By 375.8 (2.22%)
FTSE 100 falls over 1% on rising yields; Rentokil Initial tumbles

Reuters Published 19 Oct, 2023 09:41pm

London’s FTSE 100 fell on Thursday as a rise in long-term government bond yields and uncertainty around the Middle East conflict kept investors risk-averse, while Rentokil Initial dropped on flagging weaker annual demand in North America.

The commodity-focused FTSE 100 closed 1.2% lower, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 fell 1.1%.

The London Stock Exchange said it was investigating an incident and that only FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and IOB securities were available for trading.

Rentokil tumbled 18.6% to the bottom of the FTSE 100 after the pest control firm forecast full-year performance slightly below the previous outlook due to softer demand in North America, its biggest market.

The broader industrial support services index fell 5.2%, touching its lowest level in over a year.

Also weighing on the FTSE 100, the British 10-year government bond prices fell to a new two-month low as they extended a sharp selloff driven by Wednesday’s higher-than-expected inflation data and higher oil prices.

“Higher oil prices due to the geopolitical crisis in the Middle East will result in inflationary pressures, which is not helping the yield space,” said Giles Coghlan, chief market analyst at GCFX Ltd.

Ten-year gilt yields, which move inverse to prices, rose as high as 4.726% and hit their highest level since Aug. 22.

Hargreaves Lansdown shed 6.1% after it reported a slowdown in new client growth for the first quarter.

The investment banking and brokerage services index slid 1.5%.

Asset manager Schroders posted a fall in assets under management for the third quarter, taking its shares down 2.6%.

