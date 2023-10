PARIS: European stock markets moved in different directions at the start of trading Monday as investors kept a close eye on developments in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index slid 0.2 percent to 7,387.48 points.

European stock markets extend losses at open

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX index rose 0.2 percent to 14,820.85 points and the Paris CAC 40 edged up less than 0.1 percent to 6,821.75.