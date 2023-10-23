SC informed about start of civilians’ trial in military courts

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has filed a miscellaneous petition in the Supreme Court, informing the apex court about the commencement of the civilians’ trial in military courts.

The federal government’s plea told the court that as many as 102 people had been arrested on the charge of being involved in May 9 and 10 events.

“The trial has been started in military courts to provide justice to the arrested persons. The trial is being conducted keeping in view the interest of the detainees,” the petition said.

Trials of civilians in military courts: PTI lauds SC bench’s setup to take up identical pleas on 23rd

“He who is not found guilty in the trial by military courts shall be acquitted. The trial in military courts will be subject to the decision of the case pending in the Supreme Court,” it added.

It is to be noted here that a five-member larger bench of the Supreme Court will take up about a dozen petitions challenging the trials of civilians in military courts on October 23 (today).

Following the May 9 violence, the National Assembly had passed a resolution demanding that the rioters be tried under the Army Act. Days later, the army had revealed that military proceedings against 102 miscreants were under way.