BAFL 40.03 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.86%)
BIPL 18.16 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (5.58%)
BOP 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (5.19%)
CNERGY 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.84%)
DFML 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
DGKC 51.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.38%)
FABL 24.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
FCCL 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.08%)
FFL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.75%)
GGL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.8%)
HBL 99.84 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.89%)
HUBC 95.17 Increased By ▲ 4.37 (4.81%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.05%)
KEL 3.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
MLCF 35.12 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.77%)
OGDC 97.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.27%)
PAEL 13.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.77%)
PIOC 101.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.41%)
PPL 82.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.16%)
PRL 18.13 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.02%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.96%)
SNGP 51.75 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.17%)
SSGC 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.38%)
TELE 7.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.48%)
TRG 81.60 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.82%)
UNITY 25.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.49%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,160 Increased By 54.4 (1.07%)
BR30 18,196 Increased By 202.7 (1.13%)
KSE100 50,732 Increased By 366.7 (0.73%)
KSE30 17,459 Increased By 173 (1%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-10-23

ISSI to inaugurate ‘ASEAN Corner’ today

APP Published 23 Oct, 2023 05:58am

ISLAMABAD: The Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) has established an ‘ASEAN Corner’ which will be inaugurated in a formal ceremony by the Foreign Minister and ASEAN Envoys on Monday.

The inauguration would be followed by a Roundtable Discussion, titled: “Forging Partnerships: Exploring the Future Prospects of Pakistan-ASEAN Relations. The event is being organized by ISSI’s China Pakistan Study Centre (CPSC).

The establishment of ‘ASEAN Corner’ at ISSI is based on the conviction that a deeper understanding of ASEAN and its role, place and relevance in the region and the world is of crucial importance.

The initiative, agreed between ISSI and ASEAN Committee in Islamabad (ACI) during their structured interaction in January 2023, is part of the efforts to forge a closer partnership between Pakistan and ASEAN.

ASEAN and Pakistan share a long-standing and growing relationship, built on the pillars of economic cooperation and regional stability. Pakistan’s strategic location as a bridge between South Asia and the Middle East complements ASEAN’s focus on trade and connectivity across diverse regions.

Moreover, mutual collaboration extends to various sectors — including industry, investment, agriculture, education, science & technology, tourism, and counter-terrorism efforts, reinforcing their commitment to economic development and regional security.

As the world faces evolving geopolitical dynamics, the partnership between ASEAN and Pakistan remains vital for fostering peace and prosperity in the Asian region.

Despite the geographical distance, ASEAN and Pakistan have nurtured a strong and mutually beneficial relationship over the years. Pakistan’s ‘Vision East Asia’ policy reflects its resolve to deepen cooperation with ASEAN across myriad fields.

ASEAN, on the other hand, values Pakistan as a significant partner in its external relations. The two sides continue to strengthen mutual bonds through enhanced diplomatic engagement, joint ventures, and people-to-people exchanges.

In the face of global challenges, the ASEAN-Pakistan relationship serves as a testament to regional cooperation and shared aspirations for a stable and prosperous Asia.

Within this backdrop, the inauguration of the ‘ASEAN Corner’ at ISSI is an important step. It is envisaged that the print and electronic resources accumulated at the ‘ASEAN Corner’ would enable researchers, academics, scholars and practitioners to deepen their understanding of Southeast Asia’s political, economic, and security dynamics and propose ideas for broader and more substantive engagement.

Furthermore, the Roundtable Discussion following the inauguration ceremony involves high-level diplomats from ASEAN, senior officials from Pakistan, and business representatives. The event aims to bring together academics and practitioners to analyze Pakistan’s evolving ties with ASEAN and offer insights into regional challenges and opportunities.

Their expertise will help put forth policy recommendations on upgrading Pakistan’s partnership with ASEAN.

The inaugural ceremony will include the unveiling of the plaque of the ‘ASEAN Corner’ by Foreign Minister of Pakistan Jalil Abbas Jilani, accompanied by the Heads of ASEAN Missions in Islamabad.

Pakistan ISSI CPSC ASEAN Corner ASEAN Envoys

Comments

1000 characters

ISSI to inaugurate ‘ASEAN Corner’ today

FTO summons FBR officials for ignoring tax-related queries

SC informed about start of civilians’ trial in military courts

Immovable properties in the UAE, UK: Rental income of resident Pakistanis taxable in country: expert

Pak-Iranian border can be turned into ‘economic border’: envoy

ATT: traders demand review of ban on 14 items

Moot discusses Pak-Russian ties

PIA suspends its operations?

CM for ending gender-based wage discrimination

Prices of daily-use items remain high despite cut in fuel rates

‘Investors are getting facilities through SIFC’

Read more stories