BAFL 40.03 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.86%)
BIPL 18.16 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (5.58%)
BOP 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (5.19%)
CNERGY 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.84%)
DFML 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
DGKC 51.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.38%)
FABL 24.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
FCCL 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.08%)
FFL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.75%)
GGL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.8%)
HBL 99.84 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.89%)
HUBC 95.17 Increased By ▲ 4.37 (4.81%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.05%)
KEL 3.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
MLCF 35.12 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.77%)
OGDC 97.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.27%)
PAEL 13.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.77%)
PIOC 101.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.41%)
PPL 82.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.16%)
PRL 18.13 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.02%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.96%)
SNGP 51.75 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.17%)
SSGC 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.38%)
TELE 7.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.48%)
TRG 81.60 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.82%)
UNITY 25.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.49%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,160 Increased By 54.4 (1.07%)
BR30 18,196 Increased By 202.7 (1.13%)
KSE100 50,732 Increased By 366.7 (0.73%)
KSE30 17,459 Increased By 173 (1%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

England’s Topley ruled out of World Cup after fracturing finger

Reuters Published 22 Oct, 2023 08:00pm

England fast bowler Reece Topley has been ruled out of the rest of the World Cup after fracturing his left index finger in their 229-run defeat by South Africa, the country’s cricket board (ECB) said on Sunday.

Topley injured his finger in the first innings and needed treatment, briefly going off the field. Although he returned to bowl and finished with figures of 3-88, he did not come out to bat in the run chase when England collapsed.

The 29-year-old was England’s best bowler at the World Cup with eight wickets in three games.

Three reasons why it’s all gone wrong for England at the World Cup

“Scans in Mumbai on Saturday, after the match at the Wankhede Stadium, revealed the full extent of the injury. Topley will return to the UK in the next 24 hours,” the ECB said in a statement.

“He will work closely with the England and Surrey medical teams in respect of his rehabilitation.”

Klaasen smashes ton as South Africa thump England at World Cup

The ECB said a replacement would be announced in due course but coach Matthew Mott said Jofra Archer, who is among the reserves as he makes his comeback from an elbow injury, would not be included in the squad.

“Jof is not going to be considered for selection, he is not going to be able to play a part in the end of this campaign,” Mott told Sky Sports after the defeat.

Defending champions England are ninth in the standings with just one win in four games. They next play bottom side Sri Lanka on Thursday in Bengaluru.

Reece Topley ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Comments

1000 characters

England’s Topley ruled out of World Cup after fracturing finger

At least 55 dead as Israel steps up Gaza strikes: Hamas

Pakistan calls for two-state solution to end Palestinian crisis

ST refund claims: Exporters irked by manual processing

Nepra warns PR, power cos of action

Last 3 fiscal years: CMU working on SOEs’ performance

Telecom sector: FBR to implement single portal for ST return filing

CPEC-related projects will be highlighted through PTV: Solangi

US activates deployment of defence systems 'throughout' Mideast: Pentagon

Nawaz says his party can steer country out of crises

PTI decries use of State resources

Read more stories