Pakistan calls for two-state solution to end Palestinian crisis

Published 22 Oct, 2023
At the United Nations, Pakistan has stressed the need to resuscitate the two-State solution of Palestinian crisis for durable peace in the region, state-run Radio Pakistan reported on Sunday.

Speaking in a debate on the contributions of regional mechanisms for peace and security in the Security Council, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the world body, Munir Akram said the two-state solution is the only option for a durable peace in the Holy land.

He expressed hope that after the Security Council’s failure, the General Assembly will take action and demand an immediate ceasefire; full, unhindered, and sustainable humanitarian access to the suffering people in Gaza, and ensure that they are not displaced within or outside Gaza.

Speaking about the Security Council’s shortcomings, Munir Akram said those arised mainly due to the veto power of the five permanent members.

He said the Security Council, which has the primary responsibility to promote world peace, has failed to “stop the slaughter in Gaza”, as it also failed in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Pakistani envoy said the Security Council’s failures can be addressed by making it more representative and democratic, by enlarging the voice of the majority of small and medium sized states, and more accountable through the democratic method of periodic elections.

