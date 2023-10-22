Nepra warns PR, power cos of action

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has warned legal action against Pakistan Railways and power companies for not taking precautionary measures to avoid overhead conductor broken incidents and failing to sign formal agreement in this regard.

According to the Nepra, the Pakistan Railways reported a significant near-miss incident on September 27, 2023, that on Sept 11, 2023, an 11 KV overhead conductor broke and fell on the railway track between Madina Tul Hajaj and Golra Railway Station which jeopardized the safety of over 300 passengers travelling by Hazara Express, leading to a stoppage of train operations for over 8 hours on the track from both sides.

The Pakistan Railways highlighted that overhead lines crossing on these PR tracks are without the necessary safety cradle guards, or safety nets including no stay wires for structure support at most places. This unsafe condition poses a substantial risk to both Railway employees, the general public, and could be the potential for major accidents in the country.

This significant near-miss incident has critical potential impact, raised serious concerns regarding distribution and transmission networks at/around the Railway tacks not fully adhering to its statutory, safety and license obligations.

The power regulator has issued following directives to address to ensure public safety: (i) transmission and distribution companies shall conduct a comprehensive survey /inspection immediately along with Railway Electrical Inspector to identify their transmission and distribution spans/conductors, crossing railway tracks inside railway stations, and outside railway stations in urban and rural areas in the country.

Record its condition, potential signs of structure failure, cracks, deformation, deterioration, deflection, corrosion/rust, or minimum clearances status, etc; (ii) both transmission and distribution companies, as well as Pakistan Railway, shall be responsible for the maintenance / rehabilitation work of their respective networks; (iii) the network owner should evaluate the possibility of relocating, re-routing, or removing overhead power lines across the railway tracks when it’s technically and practically feasible; (iv) transmission and distribution companies shall develop a communication plan in collaboration with the Pakistan Railway Electrical Department.

This plan should have a designated and authorized focal person from each side to ensure effective coordination, Railway traffic control and job planning; (v) prioritize the rehabilitation, repairs, replacement and upgradation work in parallel with the survey/inspection task for segments that are deteriorating, damaged, or defective and pose the most significant risks; (vi) the transmission and distribution companies shall take the lead in executing maintenance/rehabilitation work for their network over railway racks with the support of railway electrical teams. On the other hand, railway electrical teams shall lead the maintenance/rehabilitation work of their dedicated network across railway tracks.

The minimum clearances for overhead conductors from the ground to prevent induced voltage or flashover in areas crossing railway racks, shall be; (i) 400 voltage and below - insider stations 31 feet (9.5 meters) - outside stations 24 feet (7.3 meters); (ii) 11KV - insider stations 33 feet (10 meters) - outside stations 25 feet(7.6 meters); (iii) 33 KV - inside stations 33 feet(10 meters)- outside stations 25 feet (7.6 meters); (iv) 66 KV- inside stations 34 feet( 10.4 meters) - outside stations 26 feet (7.9 meters); (v) 132 KV - inside stations 36 feet (11 meters) - outside stations 28 feet (8.5 meters) ; (vi) 220 KV - inside stations 37 feet (11.3 meters), outside stations 29 feet (8.8 meters) and ; (vii) 500 KV - insider stations 39 feet (11.9 meters) and outside stations 30 feet (9.1 meters).

The Nepra has advised Pakistan Railways to inspect and test protective devices, including circuit breakers and protection relays, associated with spans/conductors that are crossing railway tracks; ensure there are no defects, verify trip settings and configurations, and confirm that they are not bypassed, isolated or deactivated.

Upon completion of each maintenance/rehabilitation work, the quality of work shall be verified and completion certificate shall be signed by the supervisor/line superintendent and Railway electrical inspector to confirm the quality of the work. Overhead lines crossing railway tracks and its protection scheme shall be subjected to scheduled annual inspections/testing by the network owner to ensure its integrity and safety of the crossing point.

The Nepra has directed Pakistan Railways to submit certificate/report of compliance, signed and stamped by Transmission or Distribution Company representative and Railway electrical inspector, which must reach its office within sixty days of the receipt of the letter, failing which, the Authority shall initiate legal action.

