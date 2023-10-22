Shehbaz heaps praise on Nawaz’s political struggle, perseverance

LAHORE: Former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said Nawaz Sharif had come back and now the country’s future would be changed.

I am thankful to all who came here to welcome Nawaz Sharif, he said addressing the PML-N rally at Minar e Pakistan.

Nawaz Sharif is the name of a passion, struggle and builder of the country, he said, adding Nawaz Sharif always took steps for welfare and progress of the country.

“Nawaz Sharif was handcuffed and faced jails but he didn’t leave his struggle and tolerance,” he said, adding the May 9 incident was beyond the imagination of the entire nation while not a single pot was broken during Nawaz Sharif’s struggle.

“Nawaz Sharif has come back and now Inshallah poverty and unemployment will end like Nawaz Sharif did earlier and ended 22 hours load shedding in 2013 besides terrorism,” Shehbaz said and added that Nawaz Sharif refused to accept the offer of US $5 billion over the country’s integrity and conducted atomic blasts and made the country’s defence impregnable.

He said this was the same place where Nawaz Sharif and late Indian Prime Minister Vajpaee came, and Vajpaee accepted Pakistan and signed the declaration of Lahore with Nawaz Sharif which included Kashmir issue.

Nawaz Sharif was back with an aim of developing the country, improving the economy, ending inflation, providing jobs and uprooting terrorism, Shehbaz Sharif added.