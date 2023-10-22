Wheat cultivation in Punjab: Faisalabad Division secures the top position

LAHORE: “Faisalabad Division secured highest position last year in the Punjab province by achieving average per acre wheat yield of 38 per maund”.

Stating this, Secretary Agriculture Punjab Nadir Chattha asked the farmers of Faisalabad to do more this season and bring more area under wheat cultivation and ensure more yield to achieve the sowing and production for the current season. He hoped collectively 16 million acres of land would be brought under cultivation of wheat in the province this year.

These views were expressed by him while addressing the farmers of wheat in Faisalabad on the occasion of Mega Farmer’s Day organized to make them aware about modern production technology.

Addressing the seminar, he further said that reducing the production cost of farmers was top priority so that farmers can get abundant production of wheat during Rabi 2023-24.

He directed the officers of the Agriculture Extension to take immediate steps to ensure the supply of quality agricultural inputs in the market. Action will be taken to save the farmers from economic exploitation.

Chattha further said that the farmers should send a WhatsApp message / voice message to phone number 03457609359 against those who are selling substandard agricultural inputs. Immediate action will be taken.

He further said that this year 5 lakh and 75 thousand acre are being brought under wheat cultivation in Faisalabad and the production target of wheat has been set at 40 maunds per acre, to achieve which, the farmers have to work hard.

Later, he visited Ayub Agricultural Research Institute, Faisalabad and inspected wheat and oilseeds research area and took a briefing on research activities. On this occasion, he urged the agricultural scientists to discover new types of crops related to climate change so that with the help of modern research, the production of crops will increase.

