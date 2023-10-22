BAFL 40.03 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.86%)
BIPL 18.16 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (5.58%)
BOP 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (5.19%)
CNERGY 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.84%)
DFML 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
DGKC 51.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.38%)
FABL 24.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
FCCL 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.08%)
FFL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.75%)
GGL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.8%)
HBL 99.84 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.89%)
HUBC 95.17 Increased By ▲ 4.37 (4.81%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.05%)
KEL 3.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
MLCF 35.12 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.77%)
OGDC 97.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.27%)
PAEL 13.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.77%)
PIOC 101.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.41%)
PPL 82.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.16%)
PRL 18.13 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.02%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.96%)
SNGP 51.75 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.17%)
SSGC 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.38%)
TELE 7.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.48%)
TRG 81.60 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.82%)
UNITY 25.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.49%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,160 Increased By 54.4 (1.07%)
BR30 18,196 Increased By 202.7 (1.13%)
KSE100 50,732 Increased By 366.7 (0.73%)
KSE30 17,459 Increased By 173 (1%)
Gold prices decline

APP Published 22 Oct, 2023 03:20am

ISLAMABAD: The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs 150 and was sold at Rs 208,350 on Saturday compared to its sale at Rs 208,500 the previous day of trading.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.129 to Rs.178,626 from Rs 178,755 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs 163,741 from Rs 163,869, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs 2,550 and Rs 2,186.21, respectively.

