War-hit areas: ‘Pakistani e-health firms providing services’

KARACHI: Pakistani e-health companies are providing digital health services to the patients in various flood-affected and conflict areas in different parts of the country and the world.

Talking exclusively to Business Recorder at 20th Health Asia Conference, Abdullah Butt, CEO of the digital healthcare provider Educast Limited said that his company had been working with Doctors Beyond Borders and Islamic Society of North America (ISNA) for relief operations in different areas including Yemen, Afghanistan and Palestine.

We are working in Afghanistan and Yemen in collaboration with various groups and hospitals for providing healthcare services (telemedicine and consultation) to the citizens of these countries.

The healthcare services are provided with the help of on-ground paramedical services which are connected with specialist doctors through different devices designed as the virtual medical units, he added.

Earlier in the seminar on digital health, Abdullah Butt who is also member at E-Health Association of Pakistan (eHAP), said Pakistan’s has a great potential to expand the field of digital health services mainly in flood affected, remote and rural areas.

These health service providers also played a tremendous role in saving lives of the people during Covid-19, Butt added. There are 15 member companies in the association e-HAP.

Dr Saleema Gulzar, Secretary General at eHAP said the doctors and healthcare professionals must adopt technology to serve their patients through various network within the country with shortage of doctors and paramedical staff.

She added digital services providers should build their trust further in the community for effectively treatment of the patients which is a very crucial factor for the success of telemedicine.

Kids, women and old age people are vulnerable in our society mainly in remote areas mainly in flood-affected areas of the country; therefore, these segments of the society should also be taught prevention besides treatment, she added.

Dr Shariq Khoja, another speaker, said the role of Artificial Intelligence is being evolved in the healthcare industry for the better treatment of patients. AI helps in diagnostic and assessment of the treatment of patients improving the quality of the healthcare.

He added that innovation is very important in the field of health and well-being, hence every advance application of IT should not only welcome by the healthcare professionals but they should practice every modern technique for curing patients.

