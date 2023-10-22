BAFL 40.03 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.86%)
BIPL 18.16 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (5.58%)
BOP 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (5.19%)
CNERGY 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.84%)
DFML 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
DGKC 51.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.38%)
FABL 24.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
FCCL 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.08%)
FFL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.75%)
GGL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.8%)
HBL 99.84 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.89%)
HUBC 95.17 Increased By ▲ 4.37 (4.81%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.05%)
KEL 3.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
MLCF 35.12 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.77%)
OGDC 97.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.27%)
PAEL 13.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.77%)
PIOC 101.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.41%)
PPL 82.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.16%)
PRL 18.13 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.02%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.96%)
SNGP 51.75 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.17%)
SSGC 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.38%)
TELE 7.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.48%)
TRG 81.60 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.82%)
UNITY 25.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.49%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,160 Increased By 54.4 (1.07%)
BR30 18,196 Increased By 202.7 (1.13%)
KSE100 50,732 Increased By 366.7 (0.73%)
KSE30 17,459 Increased By 173 (1%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-10-22

War-hit areas: ‘Pakistani e-health firms providing services’

Mohammad Bilal Tahir Published 22 Oct, 2023 03:20am

KARACHI: Pakistani e-health companies are providing digital health services to the patients in various flood-affected and conflict areas in different parts of the country and the world.

Talking exclusively to Business Recorder at 20th Health Asia Conference, Abdullah Butt, CEO of the digital healthcare provider Educast Limited said that his company had been working with Doctors Beyond Borders and Islamic Society of North America (ISNA) for relief operations in different areas including Yemen, Afghanistan and Palestine.

We are working in Afghanistan and Yemen in collaboration with various groups and hospitals for providing healthcare services (telemedicine and consultation) to the citizens of these countries.

The healthcare services are provided with the help of on-ground paramedical services which are connected with specialist doctors through different devices designed as the virtual medical units, he added.

Earlier in the seminar on digital health, Abdullah Butt who is also member at E-Health Association of Pakistan (eHAP), said Pakistan’s has a great potential to expand the field of digital health services mainly in flood affected, remote and rural areas.

These health service providers also played a tremendous role in saving lives of the people during Covid-19, Butt added. There are 15 member companies in the association e-HAP.

Dr Saleema Gulzar, Secretary General at eHAP said the doctors and healthcare professionals must adopt technology to serve their patients through various network within the country with shortage of doctors and paramedical staff.

She added digital services providers should build their trust further in the community for effectively treatment of the patients which is a very crucial factor for the success of telemedicine.

Kids, women and old age people are vulnerable in our society mainly in remote areas mainly in flood-affected areas of the country; therefore, these segments of the society should also be taught prevention besides treatment, she added.

Dr Shariq Khoja, another speaker, said the role of Artificial Intelligence is being evolved in the healthcare industry for the better treatment of patients. AI helps in diagnostic and assessment of the treatment of patients improving the quality of the healthcare.

He added that innovation is very important in the field of health and well-being, hence every advance application of IT should not only welcome by the healthcare professionals but they should practice every modern technique for curing patients.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

e health War hit areas

Comments

1000 characters

War-hit areas: ‘Pakistani e-health firms providing services’

Nepra warns PR, power cos of action

Last 3 fiscal years: CMU working on SOEs’ performance

Telecom sector: FBR to implement single portal for ST return filing

CPEC-related projects will be highlighted through PTV: Solangi

Nawaz says his party can steer country out of crises

PTI decries use of State resources

Embittered Nawaz strikes a conciliatory tone with the powers that be

First relief convoy enters Gaza

Courts can’t grant any relief in breach of law, declares SC

BRF sidelines: Gohar interacts with Chinese business leaders

Read more stories