Agri modernisation: Pakistan to learn from Xinjiang's success: PM

URUMQI, China: Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has expressed Pakistan's interest in partnering with Xinjiang in promoting connectivity in terms of infrastructure development, economic synergy, trade and investment, agriculture, educational exchanges, science and technology, people-to-people connections.

Addressing the students and faculty of Xinjiang University in Urumqi on Friday, he said Pakistan was seeking to learn from Xinjiang's success in agricultural modernisation. "We would also aim to set up a joint agricultural demonstration zone in Pakistan to introduce modern farming techniques and practices," he said.

The prime minister said Pakistan aimed to develop linkages between the industries of Xinjiang and Pakistan, especially Gilgit-Baltistan region. He said one particular area in this regard could be solar energy, a key sector in Xinjiang.

He said: "We look forward to promote cultural and people to people connections with Xinjiang. He invited tourists from Xinjiang and other parts of China to visit tourist places in Pakistan.

The prime minister said Xinjiang held a special place in the hearts of Pakistanis as neighbouring region with longstanding cultural and historical linkages.

He said Khunjerab border connecting Pakistan and China through this region was a more than a geographical demarcation. "It is not only a channel of trade and transportation but also a vital bridge that connects the two great nations."

He said, "We will jointly work to identify the respective strengths of Gilgit-Baltistan and Xinjiang and build on our synergies for improving the livelihoods of the people of our region."

The prime minister said as per consensus reached in Beijing, Pakistan's land border at Khunjerab would be converted into an all-weather border.

"We will like to upgrade the customs and other logistic services to facilitate trade and movement of people. He said Pakistan aimed to utilise Xinjiang's position as an important nod of CPEC and its linkages with Pakistan.

The prime minister said China and Pakistan relationship was unique and special. "It is rooted in bilateral trust, mutual respect and shared aspirations and invaluable warm that has been nurtured by successive generations of leadership and people of our countries."

PM Kakar said Pakistan views its ties with China from a strategic long term perspective. He said in this ever changing global landscape, Pakistan-China friendship is a constant and will remain so. He said building on the success of our political ties the two countries have placed special focus on the economic partnership manifested in CPEC.

The prime minister also visited the History Museum of Xinjiang University where he was briefed with regard to the history of the 99 year old Xinjiang University.