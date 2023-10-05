BAFL 38.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.59%)
BIPL 17.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.46%)
BOP 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.92%)
DFML 16.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.29%)
DGKC 47.32 Increased By ▲ 3.51 (8.01%)
FABL 23.46 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.12%)
FCCL 11.99 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.67%)
FFL 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.9%)
GGL 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.03%)
HBL 96.35 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.01%)
HUBC 88.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.96%)
HUMNL 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.08%)
KEL 2.21 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (11.62%)
LOTCHEM 28.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 32.35 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (6.77%)
OGDC 97.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.69%)
PAEL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (5.65%)
PIBTL 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.4%)
PIOC 90.97 Increased By ▲ 6.57 (7.78%)
PPL 73.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.91%)
PRL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.38%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2%)
SNGP 46.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.69%)
SSGC 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
TELE 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.33%)
TPLP 12.42 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.81%)
TRG 88.82 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.48%)
UNITY 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,784 Increased By 50.3 (1.06%)
BR30 16,962 Increased By 113.6 (0.67%)
KSE100 47,452 Increased By 372.6 (0.79%)
KSE30 16,448 Increased By 102.9 (0.63%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Action against illegal immigrants not targeting any particular nationality: FO

  • Spokesperson says Pak-Afghan bilateral trade continues but Pakistan will not accept the misuse of existing trade facilities
BR Web Desk Published 05 Oct, 2023 02:38pm

Pakistan said on Thursday that action taken against illegal immigrants is not targeting any particular nationality and Pakistan is within the parameters of its sovereign domestic laws to take action in this context“.

During her weekly news briefing, Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said that Pakistan wants to repatriate individuals who have either overstayed their visas or do not have the valid documents to stay, as per Radio Pakistan.

“This operation has nothing to do with the 1.4 million Afghan refugees that Pakistan has been hosting since decades with exemplary generosity and hospitality despite its own constrained economic situation,” she said.

Her statement comes after Taliban administration in Kabul called on Islamabad to reconsider plans to expel illegal Afghan immigrants.

Zabihullah Mujahid said in a post on social media platform X that refugees should be “tolerated” by Pakistan.

“The behaviour of Pakistan against Afghan refugees is unacceptable,” he said.

“The Pakistani side should reconsider its plan. Afghan refugees are not involved in Pakistan’s security problems. As long as they leave Pakistan voluntarily, that country should tolerate them.”

Mujahid was responding to Pakistan giving illegal immigrants a deadline to leave by November 1 or face forcible expulsion.

Earlier this week, in a presser, Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti said Afghan nationals were found involved in recent terrorist attacks in the country including one in Peshawar mosque, Qila Saifullah, Zhob, and Hangu.

“We were attacked from the Afghanistan side and Afghan nationals are involved in the terrorist attacks,” the minister said, while addressing a press conference, after the apex committee meeting on the National Action Plan (NAP).

The committee decided to evict illegal immigrants and set November 1 as the deadline for the illegal immigrants to leave the country; otherwise, action will be taken against them.

Pakistan’s national policy on Afghan refugees remains unchanged

Meanwhile, during her presser, FO spokesperson said that Pakistan’s national policy on Afghan refugees remains unchanged and their safe and honorable repatriation is a separate matter on “which it continues to engage with Afghanistan to create conducive environment for their safe return”.

The spokesperson also rejected media reports that Pakistan has closed transit trade with Afghanistan.

“Pak-Afghan bilateral trade continues but Pakistan will not accept the misuse of existing trade facilities.”

Any measures taken recently or in future will be in accordance with this understanding, she added.

Security for Pakistan cricket team

The spokesperson also called on India to provide security to the Pakistani team, which is in the neighbouring country for ICC cricket World Cup.

“It is the responsibility of the host country to provide foolproof security and conducive environment to the team,” she said.

Baloch said Pakistan has a clear stance that sports should not be mingled with politics and the Pakistani team is in India, “not for a bilateral series but an international tournament”.

Responding to delay in issuance of visas by India to Pakistanis for the World Cup, the FO spokesperson said Pakistan is in contact with Indian authorities and expects it to immediately grant visas to Pakistani journalists and spectators who wish to attend the matches.

Pakistan Afghanistan Afghan nationals

Comments

1000 characters
Tulukan Mairandi Oct 05, 2023 03:33pm
Deliberately targeting Afghans. There are no illegal americans or indians in Pakistan
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Spaceman Oct 05, 2023 03:34pm
Yeah, right ! There's too many illegal Americans,Europeans & Chinese in the country causing all problems. And a few Iranians & Tajiks as well. Nothing to do with Afghans who are actually a minor issue.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Johnny Walker Oct 05, 2023 03:39pm
“This operation has nothing to do with the 1.4 million Afghan refugees" Yeah right. This is to expel the million Qatari's holed up in Pakistan. Please stop trying to fool the population.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Action against illegal immigrants not targeting any particular nationality: FO

Rupee registers 21st successive gain, settles at 283.62 against US dollar

Open-market: rupee registers yet another gain against US dollar

Pakistan LNG awards tender to Vitol, first spot purchase in over a year

Oil steady after tanking in previous session

Pakistani ecommerce logistics startup Rider looking to acquire BlueEx

First review under SBA becomes due: Ministries spurred into action

50bps hike in policy rate adds Rs300bn to domestic debt: MoF

Afghanistan transit trade agreement: MoC allows transportation of goods already landed at Karachi

SIFC forum for fast-tracking sell-off process

Read more stories