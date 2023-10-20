BAFL 40.08 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.98%)
BIPL 18.17 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (5.64%)
BOP 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (5.19%)
CNERGY 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.84%)
DFML 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
DGKC 51.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.28%)
FABL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.37%)
FCCL 12.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.93%)
FFL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.94%)
GGL 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.51%)
HBL 100.50 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (2.56%)
HUBC 94.90 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (4.52%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.05%)
KEL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
LOTCHEM 25.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.23%)
MLCF 35.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.57%)
OGDC 96.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.56%)
PAEL 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
PIBTL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.99%)
PIOC 100.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.76%)
PPL 82.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.83%)
PRL 18.09 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (3.79%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.95%)
SNGP 51.78 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.23%)
SSGC 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.19%)
TELE 7.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 12.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
TRG 81.29 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.43%)
UNITY 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.26%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 5,152 Increased By 46.6 (0.91%)
BR30 18,173 Increased By 179.5 (1%)
KSE100 50,732 Increased By 366.7 (0.73%)
KSE30 17,459 Increased By 173 (1%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Bitcoin hits two-month high above $30,000 in volatile week

Reuters Published 20 Oct, 2023 06:32pm

LONDON: Bitcoin jumped on Friday above $30,000 for first time since July , taking gains for the week past 10%, against a backdrop of volatile trading across cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by circulation, climbed as high as $30,022, its highest since July 23. It was last up 4% on the day.

There was no immediate news catalyst for the move in bitcoin, said Joseph Edwards, head of research at London crypto firm Enigma Securities. Bitcoin is known for its volatility and the opacity of its markets.

The mood across the broader financial markets has also been nervy lately. Investor sentiment has been rattled by war in the Middle East, a rise in benchmark U.S. 10-year yields towards 5% and concern about the prospect of interest rates staying a lot higher for a lot longer.

Bitcoin markets have been especially skittish this week, as investors await news of the fate of applications with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for a spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) by major financial firms including BlackRock.

The approval of any such applications, crypto investors have said, could usher in a new wave of capital to the asset class.

“Crypto assets are increasingly bucking the sell-off seen across stocks and bonds, as investors focus on the coming catalysts, like a potential SEC approval of a spot ETF,” eToro strategist Ben Laidler said.

Bitcoin rose suddenly on Monday, before giving up nearly all its gains, after asset manager BlackRock denied a crypto media report that its high-profile ETF application has been approved.

bitcoin cryptocurrencies crypto exchanges

Comments

1000 characters

Bitcoin hits two-month high above $30,000 in volatile week

Inter-bank: rupee remains largely stable, settles at 278.8 against US dollar

Military trials of civilians: SC to take up pleas on Oct 23

Open-market: rupee edges lower against US dollar

Israel army orders evacuation of northern city after Lebanon clashes

Deadline for expulsion of illegal refugees won’t be extended: minister

Pakistan looks forward to promoting cultural cooperation with Xinjiang: PM Kakar

KSE-100 gains another 367 points as positive momentum persists

PSO’s profit up nearly 1074% in 1QFY24 amid higher sales

Pakistan’s cost of power generation declines over 25% in September

Brokerage house expects status quo in upcoming MPC meeting

Read more stories