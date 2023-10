MOSCOW: Russia said on Friday that the OPEC+ group of leading oil producers had helped to stabilise oil markets and resisted external pressure, despite “Western manipulation” in the form of price caps on Russian oil.

Foreign ministry spokesman Alexei Zaitsev also told a weekly briefing that Russia was a responsible supplier to global energy markets and that cooperation with OPEC+ was of great significance.