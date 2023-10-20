BAFL 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.78%)
BIPL 17.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.33%)
BOP 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (5.19%)
CNERGY 3.62 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.69%)
DFML 16.61 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.78%)
DGKC 51.80 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.37%)
FABL 24.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.45%)
FCCL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.7%)
FFL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
GGL 10.74 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (5.29%)
HBL 99.01 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.04%)
HUBC 91.79 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.09%)
HUMNL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.7%)
KEL 3.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
LOTCHEM 25.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 35.35 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.43%)
OGDC 97.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 13.48 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.74%)
PIBTL 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.66%)
PIOC 104.25 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2.46%)
PPL 82.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.53%)
PRL 18.41 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (5.62%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.98%)
SNGP 52.53 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (2.7%)
SSGC 10.93 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
TELE 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.97%)
TPLP 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
TRG 81.45 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.63%)
UNITY 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.58%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.34%)
BR100 5,151 Increased By 45 (0.88%)
BR30 18,102 Increased By 108.5 (0.6%)
KSE100 50,717 Increased By 352 (0.7%)
KSE30 17,413 Increased By 127.4 (0.74%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets PSO (Pakistan State Oil Company Limited) 132.70 Increased By ▲ 1.48%

PSO’s profit up nearly 1074% in 1QFY24 amid higher sales

BR Web Desk Published 20 Oct, 2023 01:17pm

Pakistan State Oil Company Limited’s (PSO) profit-after-tax (PAT) witnessed an exponential increase of nearly 1074%, clocking in at Rs25.19 billion for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023-24.

In the same period last year, the country’s largest oil marketing company (OMC) saw PAT of only Rs2.15 billion.

According to a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday, the board of directors met on August 23 to review the company’s financial and operational performance during the first quarter of the current fiscal year.

Earnings per share (EPS) were recorded at Rs51.1 in 1QFY24 as compared to EPS of Rs3.72 in the same period last year (SPLY).

“Earnings were higher than industry expectations due to lower than expected financing costs,” said Topline Securities in a note.

The OMCs net sales rose to Rs965.2 billion in 1QFY24, compared to Rs900.67 billion in SPLY – an increase of more than 7%.

The company’s gross profit increased by over 714%, clocking in at Rs66.2 billion in 1QFY24, compared to Rs8.13 billion in SPLY. The jump is attributed to a nominal increase in cost of products sold, which inched up only 1% from Rs892.53 billion in 1QFY23 to Rs898.97 billion in 1QFY24.

PSO’s gross margin improved to 6.9% in 1QFY24, as compared to 0.9% registered in SPLY.

However, on a consolidated basis, the OMC’s ‘other income’ dropped to Rs3.96 billion in 1QFY24, compared to Rs7.16 billion in SPLY, a decrease of nearly 45%.

On the other hand, cost of financing increased to Rs11.04 billion in 1QFY24, as compared to Rs5.43 billion in same period last year – a jump of over 103%. The higher financing cost during the period could be attributed to a rise in interest rates during that period.

Meanwhile, operating expenses increased 113% to Rs10.48 billion in 1QFY24, as compared to Rs4.92 billion in SPLY.

PSX PSO Pakistan State Oil profit after tax PAT financial results operating expenses Pakistan energy sector

Comments

1000 characters
Fazeel Siddiqui (Overseas Pakistani) Oct 20, 2023 01:32pm
Simple, PSO showed artificial losses in previous years. Now released all once, question who told them to do it now and why they were not told in relevantyears? This will boost rally in PSX and Pakistan as most favourite for businesses.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

PSO’s profit up nearly 1074% in 1QFY24 amid higher sales

Inter-bank update: rupee sees marginal improvement against US dollar

Open-market: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Military trials of civilians: SC to take up pleas on Oct 23

Pakistan looks forward to promoting cultural cooperation with Xinjiang: PM Kakar

Sept CA deficit shrinks to stand at $8m

Pakistan’s cost of power generation declines over 25% in September

Commodities’ import: PPRA approves amendments to Rule 21(A)

Israel army orders evacuation of northern city after Lebanon clashes

There’s no plan to send troops to Palestine: FO

Read more stories