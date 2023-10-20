BAFL 39.99 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.76%)
BIPL 17.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.33%)
BOP 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.43%)
CNERGY 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.12%)
DFML 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.18%)
DGKC 51.80 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.37%)
FABL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.37%)
FCCL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.7%)
FFL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
GGL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (5.78%)
HBL 98.60 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.62%)
HUBC 91.75 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.05%)
HUMNL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.7%)
KEL 3.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
LOTCHEM 26.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.62%)
MLCF 35.36 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.46%)
OGDC 97.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.21%)
PAEL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.51%)
PIBTL 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.88%)
PIOC 104.30 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (2.51%)
PPL 82.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.83%)
PRL 18.35 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (5.28%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.97%)
SNGP 52.10 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.86%)
SSGC 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TELE 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.25%)
TPLP 12.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
TRG 81.20 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.32%)
UNITY 25.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.5%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 5,150 Increased By 44.2 (0.87%)
BR30 18,090 Increased By 96.4 (0.54%)
KSE100 50,697 Increased By 331.9 (0.66%)
KSE30 17,404 Increased By 118.4 (0.68%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India bond yields seen higher, tracking relentless rise in US peers

Reuters Published 20 Oct, 2023 10:56am

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields are likely to rise in early session on Friday as their US peers and oil prices continued to surge, dampening investor sentiment.

The 10-year benchmark 7.18% 2033 bond yield is expected to be in the 7.38%-7.43% range after ending at 7.3720% in the previous session, a trader with a private bank said.

“The benchmark yield may hit the 7.40% mark but if it breaks that level, the next resistance zone is 7.43%-7.45%,” the trader said.

US Treasury yields surged again on Thursday as the Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said signs of above-trend growth could warrant more monetary tightening.

“The US 10-year (yield) inching towards the 5% target suggests that markets are slowly but surely bracing for the impact of ‘higher for longer’ (interest rates),” said Anitha Rangan, an economist at Equirus Group.

India bond yields rise tracking spike in oil prices, US peers

Meanwhile, oil prices extended gains on fears that the Israel-Gaza conflict may spread in the Middle East and disrupt supplies.

As long as external risks such as tensions in the Middle East and higher crude oil prices remain at the forefront, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will also have to toe the global theme, Rangan added.

The RBI, in its October bulletin, said the current account deficit is modest and more than financed by the foreign exchange reserves providing a strong buffer, insulating the economy from global spillovers and a slowdown in external demand.

Indian government bond

Comments

1000 characters

India bond yields seen higher, tracking relentless rise in US peers

Inter-bank update: rupee sees marginal improvement against US dollar

Pakistan looks forward to promoting cultural cooperation with Xinjiang: PM Kakar

Sept CA deficit shrinks to stand at $8m

Pakistan’s cost of power generation declines over 25% in September

Commodities’ import: PPRA approves amendments to Rule 21(A)

Israel army orders evacuation of northern city after Lebanon clashes

There’s no plan to send troops to Palestine: FO

Palestinians await aid trucks as Israel pounds Gaza

Negative adjustment of Rs357m in QTA: Nepra puts its decision on KE’s request on hold

International arbitration: SIFC directs law ministry to disallow SOEs

Read more stories