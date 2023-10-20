BAFL 40.18 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.24%)
BIPL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.58%)
BOP 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.7%)
CNERGY 3.66 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.81%)
DFML 16.26 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.62%)
DGKC 51.50 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.78%)
FABL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.45%)
FCCL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.7%)
FFL 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
GGL 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.14%)
HBL 99.34 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.38%)
HUBC 91.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.35%)
HUMNL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
KEL 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.76%)
LOTCHEM 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.77%)
MLCF 35.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.15%)
OGDC 96.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.54%)
PAEL 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.04%)
PIBTL 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.44%)
PIOC 102.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.34%)
PPL 81.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.85%)
PRL 18.53 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (6.31%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.95%)
SNGP 51.97 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.6%)
SSGC 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.38%)
TELE 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.95%)
TPLP 12.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
TRG 81.68 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.91%)
UNITY 25.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.46%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 5,138 Increased By 32.3 (0.63%)
BR30 18,080 Increased By 86.3 (0.48%)
KSE100 50,551 Increased By 186 (0.37%)
KSE30 17,353 Increased By 66.6 (0.39%)
Gold scales 3-month peak as Middle East conflict lifts demand

Reuters Published 20 Oct, 2023 10:07am

Gold prices hit a three-month high on Friday and were set for a second straight weekly gain, with demand bolstered by the Middle East conflict and expectations that the Federal Reserve’s rate hikes are nearing an end.

Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,978.17 per ounce by 0332 GMT, after hitting its highest since July 20.

US gold futures added 0.5% to $1,990.50.

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant told troops gathered at the Gaza border on Thursday that they would soon see the Palestinian enclave “from inside,” implying that an expected ground invasion to annihilate Hamas could be nearing.

“There is fear that it’s (Israel-Hamas war) going to escalate into something of a broader regional crisis, potentially a protracted conflict… So we are seeing investors positioning in safe havens,” said Kyle Rodda, financial market analyst at Capital.com.

Gold, often used as a safe store of value during times of political and financial uncertainty, has risen 2.4% this week.

“Gold prices were supported as fears of another Fed rate hike in 2023 subside. We remain neutral towards gold prices for 2023, expecting prices to average $1,950/oz,” Fitch Solutions said in a note. Fed Chair Jerome Powell in his remarks to the Economic Club of New York agreed “in principle” that the rise in yields was helping to further tighten financial conditions and “at the margin” might lessen the need for additional rate increases.

Gold higher on ME concerns

Higher interest rates raise the opportunity cost of holding gold.

Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan said recent data and higher bond market borrowing costs give the central bank space to deliberate on its next monetary policy move.

Markets are widely expecting the Fed to keep interest rates on hold at its policy meeting next month, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Spot silver eased 0.1% to $23.01 per ounce, but was heading for second weekly rise. Platinum rose 0.1% to $891.88 and palladium climbed 0.3% to $1,116.82.

