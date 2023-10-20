NIPS DG appointed Member IFF body

ISLAMABAD: Director General NUST Institute of Policy Studies (NIPS) Dr Ashfaque Hasan Khan has been appointed as Member of the Academic Committee of the International Finance Forum (IFF) for a term of five years (2023 - 2028).

The International Finance Forum is a global forum where the former presidents, former prime ministers, former finance ministers, former Central Bank governors, financial and corporate leaders of the G-20 countries participate.

The current Chairman of the IFF is the former Prime Minister of Korea.

The Headquarters of this Institution is in Guangzhou, China. Former prime minister Shaukat Aziz, Ban ke Moon (former Secretary General UN) are the vice chairman of the IFF.

Dr Ashfaque Hasan Khan has also been invited to not only become member of the IFF but also been invited to become member of the Academic Committee of the IFF for five years.

