Malaysian palm oil futures hit three-week high

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures rose for a second session on Thursday, hit their highest levels in three weeks, supported by gains in Dalian palm oil, as market participants wait for October 1-20 export data.

The benchmark palm oil contract for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 22 ringgit, or 0.58%, to 3,832 ringgit ($805.04) a metric ton by midday.

“Today’s crude palm oil futures market is firm on the back of steady Dalian palm market as well as anticipation of better export data tomorrow,” a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

Cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance (SGS) estimated exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Oct. 1-15 at 665,876 metric tons.

Meanwhile, Malaysian palm oil exports for Oct. 1-15 estimated rose between 5.6% and 7.3% from a month earlier, according to independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia and cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract fell 0.34%, while its palm oil contract was up 0.19%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade lost 0.09%.