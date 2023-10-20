Visit to Shaheed-e-Millat Secretariat: Secy Housing orders to procure three new lifts immediately

ISLAMABAD: Dr Shahzad Khan Bangash, Federal Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Works, visited Shaheed-e-Millat Secretariat, here on Thursday.

During his visit, secretary Ministry of Housing and Works inspected the lifts installed in the building, which were closed for technical reasons.

He was briefed by DG PWD and his maintenance staff that the lifts were installed in 2006 and due to excessive use and maintenance issues the lifts have been closed to avoid any accidents.

They further apprised the secretary that the lifts were being inspected by a team of experts from a French company, who would advise the development if the lifts could be replaced.

The secretary emphasised the importance of regular maintenance of lifts to prevent any malfunctions or accidents.

He also directed the concerned authority to procure three new lifts for the building immediately and said that public safety should remain the top priority.

During the inspection, the Secretary Housing also inspected the building and directed the DG PWD to carry out necessary repairs that required improvements and emphasised the importance of addressing those issues promptly.

Furthermore, the Secretary Housing also directed that the building management must establish a maintenance schedule and keep a record of all inspections and repairs of the building.

The Secretary Housing was also accompanied by Waqas Ali Mehmood, additional secretary (H&W), Ashfaq Ghuman, senior joint secretary (H&W), and other senior officers of the Housing Ministry.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023