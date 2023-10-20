BAFL 39.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.41%)
Punjab Police, LUMS sign MoU

Recorder Report Published 20 Oct, 2023 05:17am

LAHORE: Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that Punjab Police is promoting education & research culture and direct interaction with university and college students. IG Punjab said that Punjab Police has signed MOUs with various educational institutions, in continuation of which a memorandum of understanding (MOU) has been inked with Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) today.

IG Punjab said that this MOU with Lums University will not only help the study to understand the police system and research projects but also will help in the latest training of police personnel, capacity building and up-gradation of service delivery and operational system. IG Punjab said that steps have been taken to provide various modern training short courses to the children of police employees at state of art departments of LUMS University. He expressed these views while talking at the MOU signing ceremony between Punjab Police and Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) at the Central Police Office today.

IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, Head of Department Law & Policy Sikandar Ahmad Shah from Lums University signed the MOU. DIG R&D Khurram Shakoor, AIG R&D Sajid Hussain Khokhar, Associate Prof. Uzair Jameel Kayani and other senior officers were also present in the ceremony. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar welcomed the MOU with Lums University and said that under the MoU Punjab Police and Lums University will promote bilateral cooperation in the field of criminal justice system and research. Lums University will provide support for further improvement in the state of community policing projects of Punjab Police. IG Punjab said that the sharing of qualified human resources for instructional support in the legal research domain will be ensured. LUMS University will assist in increasing the capacity of police human resources for tackling gender sensitivity and tackling gender based crimes including gender violence, harassment etc, and police will provide assistance in the research projects of the students of LUMS University by offering internship in the Punjab Police. He said under the MoU, facilitation will be ensured for the research projects with the objective of improving policing and enforcement of the rule of law in Punjab. Head of Department of Law & Policy Sikandar Ahmad Shah said that joint measures were taken with civil society to increase social and educational awareness about the criminal justice system and policing. Technical support will be provided to Punjab Police in the areas of learning, training and development. LUMS University will provide its support in making the Police Leadership and Development Center a center for excellence. Dr. Usman Anwar said that support will be extended in training projects related to IT-based policing, gender-based violence, leadership and children's rights. The delegation of LUMS University was made to visit various departments of the Central Police Office, and was informed about the working system.

police LUMS Dr. Usman Anwar

