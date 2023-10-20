PCAA team led by DG take part in 58th DGCA Conference

ISLAMABAD: The Director General of the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA), Khaqan Murtaza, and his team participated in the 58th DGCA Conference in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

During the conference a number of meetings and discussions with delegates from various countries and organisations took place.

The DG PCAA moderated a session on capacity building and implementation, which aimed to enhance the participants' knowledge and skills in these areas.

This session provided a valuable platform for sharing experiences and best practices.

Additionally, the PCAA delegates had a fruitful meeting with the Director of the ICAO Bureau of Capacity Development and Implementation, focusing on strengthening collaboration and cooperation between Pakistan and ICAO in these crucial areas.

Furthermore, bilateral talks were held with Deputy Director ICAO Dr Manjeet Singh, who is leading the Combined Action Team (CAT) scheduled to visit Pakistan soon, as well as the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), who will also be visiting Pakistan next month.

These meetings aimed to discuss the objectives and expectations of these upcoming visits, which are vital for the further development of the civil aviation and aviation industry in Pakistan.

Moreover, Pakistan engaged in bilateral talks with delegates from the United Kingdom, Australia, and South Africa, focusing on various aspects of civil aviation, including safety, security, and regulatory frameworks.

The aim of these discussions was to foster cooperation and knowledge sharing between the countries.

Lastly, the PCAA team had an opportunity to interact with delegates from the Flight Safety Foundation (FSF), facilitating the exchange of ideas and experiences regarding flight safety and promoting a culture of safety in civil aviation.

