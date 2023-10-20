BAFL 39.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.41%)
BIPL 17.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
CNERGY 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.86%)
DFML 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.41%)
DGKC 50.71 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (2.86%)
FABL 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.58%)
FCCL 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.26%)
FFL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.6%)
GGL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
HBL 98.24 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (3.57%)
HUBC 90.81 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (3.61%)
HUMNL 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.07%)
KEL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (9.42%)
LOTCHEM 25.84 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.73%)
MLCF 34.93 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.54%)
OGDC 97.77 Increased By ▲ 4.27 (4.57%)
PAEL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.65%)
PIBTL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.57%)
PIOC 102.00 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (2.1%)
PPL 82.95 Increased By ▲ 5.50 (7.1%)
PRL 17.47 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.5%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.09%)
SNGP 51.15 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (7.46%)
SSGC 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (9.8%)
TELE 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
TPLP 12.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
TRG 80.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.75%)
UNITY 26.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.54%)
BR100 5,099 Increased By 110.8 (2.22%)
BR30 17,964 Increased By 550.6 (3.16%)
KSE100 50,365 Increased By 933.7 (1.89%)
KSE30 17,286 Increased By 375.8 (2.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-10-20

PCAA team led by DG take part in 58th DGCA Conference

Recorder Report Published 20 Oct, 2023 05:17am

ISLAMABAD: The Director General of the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA), Khaqan Murtaza, and his team participated in the 58th DGCA Conference in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

During the conference a number of meetings and discussions with delegates from various countries and organisations took place.

The DG PCAA moderated a session on capacity building and implementation, which aimed to enhance the participants' knowledge and skills in these areas.

This session provided a valuable platform for sharing experiences and best practices.

Additionally, the PCAA delegates had a fruitful meeting with the Director of the ICAO Bureau of Capacity Development and Implementation, focusing on strengthening collaboration and cooperation between Pakistan and ICAO in these crucial areas.

Furthermore, bilateral talks were held with Deputy Director ICAO Dr Manjeet Singh, who is leading the Combined Action Team (CAT) scheduled to visit Pakistan soon, as well as the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), who will also be visiting Pakistan next month.

These meetings aimed to discuss the objectives and expectations of these upcoming visits, which are vital for the further development of the civil aviation and aviation industry in Pakistan.

Moreover, Pakistan engaged in bilateral talks with delegates from the United Kingdom, Australia, and South Africa, focusing on various aspects of civil aviation, including safety, security, and regulatory frameworks.

The aim of these discussions was to foster cooperation and knowledge sharing between the countries.

Lastly, the PCAA team had an opportunity to interact with delegates from the Flight Safety Foundation (FSF), facilitating the exchange of ideas and experiences regarding flight safety and promoting a culture of safety in civil aviation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PCAA Khaqan Murtaza DGCA

Comments

1000 characters

PCAA team led by DG take part in 58th DGCA Conference

PM encourages Chinese firms to explore Pakistan’s vast potential

PM apprises mining firms about investment facilitation

Sept CA deficit shrinks to stand at $8m

Commodities’ import: PPRA approves amendments to Rule 21(A)

There’s no plan to send troops to Palestine: FO

Palestinians await aid trucks as Israel pounds Gaza

Negative adjustment of Rs357m in QTA: Nepra puts its decision on KE’s request on hold

International arbitration: SIFC directs law ministry to disallow SOEs

FBR, Nadra agree to exchange taxpayers’ data

E&P companies: Petroleum Division fails to recover billions of rupees

Read more stories