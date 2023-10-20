BAFL 39.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.41%)
Series against Sri Lanka: Pakistan U-19 squad announced

Muhammad Saleem Published 20 Oct, 2023 05:17am

LAHORE: Saad Baig will continue to lead Pakistan Under-19 against Sri Lanka Under-19 in the five-match one-day series set to be played in Karachi.

Pakistan U-19 secured victory over Sri Lanka U-19 by nine wickets in the only four-day match of the tour played at National Bank Stadium, Karachi.

The junior selection committee headed by Inzamam-ul-Haq has finalised the 18-member Pakistan U-19 squad for the one-day matches, which are scheduled to take place from October 22 to 31 at National Bank Stadium, Karachi.

Saad Baig, who captained the Pakistan U-19 team on the tour to Bangladesh earlier this year, will have the services of six players who were part of the playing XI in the solitary four-day match of the tour. The list includes Arafat Minhas, Mohammad Ibtisam, Mohammad Ismail and Shahzaib Khan. Arafat Minhas and Shamyl Hussain were also part of the Pakistan Shaheens team for the Top End Series in Darwin, Australia.

Pakistan’s squad will assemble at the team hotel tonight and will train at the National Bank Stadium over the next two days.

Pakistan U-19 squad: Saad Baig (captain and wicket-keeper), Aftab Ahmed, Ahmed Hussain, Ali Raza, Arafat Minhas, Hamza Nawaz, Haroon Arshad, Mohammad Ammar, Mohammad Huzaifa, Mohammad Ibtisam, Mohammad Ismail, Mohammad Riaz Ullah, Mohammad Tayyab Arif, Najab Khan, Naveed Ahmed Khan, Shahzaib Khan, Shamyl Hussain and Ubaid Shah

Support staff: Shahid Anwar (head coach), Rehan Riaz (assistant coach/bowling coach), Mansoor Amjad (fielding coach), Hafiz Ali Hamza (analyst), Ubaidullah (physio) and Imranullah (strength and conditioning coach)

Series schedule: 22 October – First One-Day; 24 October – Second One-Day; 27 October – Third One-Day; 29 October – Fourth One-Day; 31 October – Fifth One-Day.

