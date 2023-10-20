Naek slams Israeli air strike on hospital in Gaza

ISLAMABAD: Chairman, Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs Senator Farooq H Naek has strongly condemned the Israeli air strike on a hospital in Gaza and the continued brutalities being unleashed against the people of besieged Gaza.

In a statement, the chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs denounced the merciless assault on innocent Palestinians as a blatant violation of international laws and norms.

“The heartless attack on innocent Palestinians is an affront to all international laws and norms. The international community must not turn a blind eye to Israel’s criminal actions,” he added.

Naek urged the international community, with a particular emphasis on Muslim countries, to take substantial measures to safeguard innocent citizens and ensure their security. “Silence is not an option in the face of the Israeli government's unjust acts and the relentless bloodshed of innocent people,” he added.

He also called for an immediate and urgent delivery of essential provisions, including food and medicine, to the beleaguered citizens of Gaza.

He strongly condemned the Zionist Israeli government for setting an appalling example of human rights abuses and demanded that human rights organisations raise a resounding voice against such inhumane brutality.

Naek also called for unwavering implementation of the United Nations resolutions concerning Palestine. He said that the crisis is a significant litmus test for the United Nations and also urged the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to send a robust message to the world, condemning Israel’s ruthless actions.

