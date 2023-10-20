DCs directed to intensify crackdown against smuggling

LAHORE: Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman on Thursday ordered all the deputy commissioners to intensify the ongoing crackdown against hoarding and smuggling across the province.

Presiding over a video link meeting of deputy commissioners at the Civil Secretariat, the Chief Secretary said that stern action would be taken against hoarders and profiteers as per the law. The meeting reviewed the prices and availability of food items in detail.

The Chief Secretary said that the main reason for the difference in the prices of vegetables and fruits in different cities is the lack of supply. He said that the role of administrative officers is very important in providing relief from inflation to the people. The Chief Secretary also directed the Urban Unit to submit a detailed report on price comparison of commodities.

Secretary Industry Ehsan Bhutta gave a detailed briefing at the meeting. He said that steps are being taken to make eatables available at fixed rates. The Additional IG Special Branch said that a crackdown on smuggling and hoarding is underway throughout the province and a large quantity of hoarded items has been recovered in various districts. The administrative secretaries of industries, food, agriculture departments, CEO Urban Unit and relevant officers participated in the meeting, which was joined by all the divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners through video link.

