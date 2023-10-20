BAFL 39.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.41%)
BIPL 17.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
CNERGY 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.86%)
DFML 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.41%)
DGKC 50.71 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (2.86%)
FABL 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.58%)
FCCL 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.26%)
FFL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.6%)
GGL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
HBL 98.24 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (3.57%)
HUBC 90.81 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (3.61%)
HUMNL 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.07%)
KEL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (9.42%)
LOTCHEM 25.84 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.73%)
MLCF 34.93 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.54%)
OGDC 97.77 Increased By ▲ 4.27 (4.57%)
PAEL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.65%)
PIBTL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.57%)
PIOC 102.00 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (2.1%)
PPL 82.95 Increased By ▲ 5.50 (7.1%)
PRL 17.47 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.5%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.09%)
SNGP 51.15 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (7.46%)
SSGC 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (9.8%)
TELE 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
TPLP 12.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
TRG 80.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.75%)
UNITY 26.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.54%)
BR100 5,099 Increased By 110.8 (2.22%)
BR30 17,964 Increased By 550.6 (3.16%)
KSE100 50,365 Increased By 933.7 (1.89%)
KSE30 17,286 Increased By 375.8 (2.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-10-20

DCs directed to intensify crackdown against smuggling

Recorder Report Published 20 Oct, 2023 05:17am

LAHORE: Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman on Thursday ordered all the deputy commissioners to intensify the ongoing crackdown against hoarding and smuggling across the province.

Presiding over a video link meeting of deputy commissioners at the Civil Secretariat, the Chief Secretary said that stern action would be taken against hoarders and profiteers as per the law. The meeting reviewed the prices and availability of food items in detail.

The Chief Secretary said that the main reason for the difference in the prices of vegetables and fruits in different cities is the lack of supply. He said that the role of administrative officers is very important in providing relief from inflation to the people. The Chief Secretary also directed the Urban Unit to submit a detailed report on price comparison of commodities.

Secretary Industry Ehsan Bhutta gave a detailed briefing at the meeting. He said that steps are being taken to make eatables available at fixed rates. The Additional IG Special Branch said that a crackdown on smuggling and hoarding is underway throughout the province and a large quantity of hoarded items has been recovered in various districts. The administrative secretaries of industries, food, agriculture departments, CEO Urban Unit and relevant officers participated in the meeting, which was joined by all the divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners through video link.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

smuggling Zahid Akhtar Zaman

Comments

1000 characters

DCs directed to intensify crackdown against smuggling

PM encourages Chinese firms to explore Pakistan’s vast potential

PM apprises mining firms about investment facilitation

Sept CA deficit shrinks to stand at $8m

Commodities’ import: PPRA approves amendments to Rule 21(A)

There’s no plan to send troops to Palestine: FO

Palestinians await aid trucks as Israel pounds Gaza

Negative adjustment of Rs357m in QTA: Nepra puts its decision on KE’s request on hold

International arbitration: SIFC directs law ministry to disallow SOEs

FBR, Nadra agree to exchange taxpayers’ data

E&P companies: Petroleum Division fails to recover billions of rupees

Read more stories