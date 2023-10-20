BAFL 39.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.41%)
Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar

Recorder Report Published 20 Oct, 2023 05:43am

KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Thursday (October 19, 2023).

========================
Open Bid       Rs 277.00
Open Offer     Rs 280.00
========================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

