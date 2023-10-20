Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar

KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Thursday (October 19, 2023).
========================
Open Bid Rs 277.00
Open Offer Rs 280.00
========================
|Stock
|Price
|
786 Invest Ltd / Oct 20
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
5.05
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abbas Sugar / Oct 20
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited(AABS)
|
500
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Agro Allianz / Oct 20
Agro Allianz Limited(AAL)
|
16
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abid Silk / Oct 20
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited(AASM)
|
3.49
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Ali Asghar / Oct 20
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
2.07
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Allied Bank / Oct 20
Allied Bank Limited(ABL)
|
72
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abbott Lab. / Oct 20
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited(ABOT)
|
385.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abson Ind. / Oct 20
Abson Industries Limited(ABSON)
|
2.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Alfalah ETF. / Oct 20
Alfalah Consumer Index ETF.(ACIETF)
|
8.20
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Attock Cement / Oct 20
Attock Cement Pakistan Limited(ACPL)
|
80.23
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Oct 20
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
83,163,817
▲ 0.00
|
Pak Refinery / Oct 20
Pakistan Refinery Limited(PRL)
|
37,666,822
▲ 0.00
|
WorldCall Telecom / Oct 20
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
25,884,545
▲ 0.00
|
Pak Petroleum / Oct 20
Pakistan Petroleum Limited(PPL)
|
18,911,504
▲ 0.00
|
Oil & Gas Dev. / Oct 20
Oil & Gas Development Company Limited(OGDC)
|
18,109,346
▲ 0.00
|
Sui North Gas / Oct 20
Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited(SNGP)
|
16,372,026
▲ 0.00
|
Sui South Gas / Oct 20
Sui Southern Gas Company Limited(SSGC)
|
15,262,544
▲ 0.00
|
Maple Leaf Cement / Oct 20
Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited(MLCF)
|
10,481,148
▲ 0.00
|
Cnergyico PK / Oct 20
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
8,979,776
▲ 0.00
|
Pak Elektron / Oct 20
Pak Elektron Limited(PAEL)
|
8,490,586
▲ 0.00
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Oct 19
|
279
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Oct 19
|
278.80
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Oct 19
|
149.90
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Oct 19
|
0.89
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Oct 19
|
1.21
|
Euro to USD / Oct 19
|
1.06
|
UK LIBOR % / Oct 19
|
5.45
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Oct 19
|
4278
|
India Sensex / Oct 19
|
65629.24
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Oct 19
|
31157.78
|
Nasdaq / Oct 19
|
13186.18
|
Hang Seng / Oct 19
|
17184.18
|
FTSE 100 / Oct 19
|
7499.53
|
Dow Jones / Oct 19
|
33414.17
|
Germany DAX 30 / Oct 19
|
15045.23
|
France CAC40 / Oct 19
|
6921.37
|Item
|Value
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Oct 19
|
90.35
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Oct 19
|
16235
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Oct 19
|
176869
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Oct 19
|
1975.92
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Oct 19
|
83.67
