BAFL 39.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.41%)
BIPL 17.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
CNERGY 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.86%)
DFML 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.41%)
DGKC 50.71 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (2.86%)
FABL 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.58%)
FCCL 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.26%)
FFL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.6%)
GGL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
HBL 98.24 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (3.57%)
HUBC 90.81 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (3.61%)
HUMNL 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.07%)
KEL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (9.42%)
LOTCHEM 25.84 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.73%)
MLCF 34.93 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.54%)
OGDC 97.77 Increased By ▲ 4.27 (4.57%)
PAEL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.65%)
PIBTL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.57%)
PIOC 102.00 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (2.1%)
PPL 82.95 Increased By ▲ 5.50 (7.1%)
PRL 17.47 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.5%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.09%)
SNGP 51.15 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (7.46%)
SSGC 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (9.8%)
TELE 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
TPLP 12.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
TRG 80.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.75%)
UNITY 26.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.54%)
BR100 5,099 Increased By 110.8 (2.22%)
BR30 17,964 Increased By 550.6 (3.16%)
KSE100 50,365 Increased By 933.7 (1.89%)
KSE30 17,286 Increased By 375.8 (2.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US inflation is 'still too high': Fed Chair Powell

AFP Published October 19, 2023
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

WASHINGTON: US inflation is "still too high" despite a recent slowdown, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Thursday, leaving the door open for a new interest rate hike.

Additional evidence of "persistently above-trend growth," or a reversal of the recent decline in job openings and softening of wage growth could cause the Fed to reconsider its current rate pause, he told a conference in New York.

If the US economy develops in this way, it "could put further progress on inflation at risk and could warrant further tightening of monetary policy," he said in a speech that was briefly disrupted by climate change protesters.

The Fed recently slowed its aggressive campaign of monetary tightening which lifted its benchmark lending rate to a 22-year high, as it looks to slow down inflation without pushing the US economy into recession.

US Fed ‘prepared to raise rates further’ on too-high inflation

Headline inflation, as measured by the Fed's favored gauge, has more than halved since peaking in June last year, but remains stuck above its long-term target of two percent.

"Inflation is still too high, and a few months of good data are only the beginning of what it will take to build confidence that inflation is moving down sustainably toward our goal," Powell said.

"We cannot yet know how long these lower readings will persist, or where inflation will settle over coming quarters," he continued, adding that the Fed would proceed "carefully" at future interest rate meetings.

Monetary policy is 'restrictive'

Powell said the Fed's current policy stance is "restrictive," suggesting that monetary policy was working to put "downward pressure on economic activity and inflation."

But he warned that "a range of uncertainties, both old and new," were complicating monetary policy.

"Doing too little could allow above-target inflation to become entrenched," he said.

"Doing too much could also do unnecessary harm to the economy," he added.

Recent data points to the continued strength of the US economy supported by resilient consumer spending, while the tight labor market is showing some signs of softening.

The Fed's upcoming decisions will be "based on the totality of the incoming data, the evolving outlook, and the balance of risks," he said, echoing previous comments.

Futures traders currently assign a probability of more than 95 percent that the Fed will announce it will hold interest rates steady on November 1, following its next meeting, according to data from CME Group.

Geopolitical tensions threaten economy

In a highly unusual move, Powell also addressed the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

"Geopolitical tensions are highly elevated and pose important risks to global economic activity," he said.

"Speaking for myself, I found the attack on Israel horrifying, as is the prospect for more loss of innocent lives," he continued.

The Fed's role is to monitor what economic implications these developments could have, he added.

Analysts have voiced concerns that the Israel-Hamas war could spread into a broader regional conflict in the crude-rich Middle East, with implications for oil production.

US Federal Reserve US economy Jerome Powell US inflation

Comments

1000 characters

US inflation is 'still too high': Fed Chair Powell

KSE-100 closes above 50,000 after six years with massive 934-point gain

Inter-bank: rupee stages comeback, settles at 278.81 against US dollar

Open-market: rupee climbs against US dollar

PM Kakar praises Pak-China partnership during meeting with Xi

4 soldiers martyred, 6 terrorists killed in Waziristan operations: ISPR

President Alvi visits Palestine embassy, condemns Israeli brutalities in Gaza

Pakistan dispatches first consignment of humanitarian aid to Gaza

IHC grants protective bail to Nawaz in Avenfield, Al-Azizia references

Pakistan ‘disappointed’ over outcome of UNSC’s Gaza meeting, calls for end to bombardment, blockade: FO

Citing losses, low valuations, Pak Suzuki announces to delist from PSX

Read more stories