Toshakhana case: protective bail plea filed

Fazal Sher Published 19 Oct, 2023 05:10am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Supremo and former premier Nawaz Sharif, on Wednesday, filed a petition before the Accountability Court seeking protective bail in the Toshakhana case.

The former premier filed the petition through his counsel requesting the court to suspend the perpetual arrest warrant for him.

In the petition, it is requested the perpetual arrest warrant of Sharif be suspended till October 24 as the former premier wanted to surrender before the court. The court had issued perpetual arrest warrant for Sharif for not appearing before the court.

The NAB had filed the Toshakhana reference against former president Zardari, two former prime ministers, Nawaz and Gillani, and others for allegedly acquiring three vehicles including a BMW 750 Li model 2004, Toyota Lexus Jeep 472 model 2007 gifted by the embassy of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and BMW 760 LI model 2008 gifted by embassy Libya and gifts from Toshakhana-an official treasury where gifts from foreign dignitaries or heads of state are deposited- in violation of rules and regulations.

The accused, Zardari and Sharif, had retained the said vehicles against the nominal payment of 15 percent of the total value of the vehicles.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Nawaz Sharif accountability court Toshakhana case PMLN protective bail

