On tour and duty at Budapest: $261 daily allowance set for govt officials

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has set a daily allowance for officials while on tour and duty at Budapest, the capital city of Hungary category-II at $261.

The Finance Division issued a corrigendum while saying that in continuation of this Division’s office memorandum dated 2nd August 2023 on the subject “revision of daily allowance admissible to officials and other persons while on tour and duty abroad” and to say that the rates of daily allowance for Budapest, the capital city of Hungary category-II officers appearing, may be read as “$261 instead of $216”.

The Finance Ministry has also noted that some government officers are drawing daily allowance and other allowances from the public exchequer even for foreign tours/visits and short courses which are fully funded by foreign governments or international agencies.

The ministry stated that the Accountant General Pakistan Revenue and Military Accountant General Offices should issue instructions to all account offices to scrutinise the bills prior to making payments.

