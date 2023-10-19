BAFL 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.82%)
BIPL 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
BOP 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
CNERGY 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.14%)
DFML 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
DGKC 49.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.79%)
FABL 24.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.35%)
FCCL 12.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.58%)
FFL 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
GGL 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.58%)
HBL 95.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.84%)
HUBC 87.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.84%)
HUMNL 5.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.07%)
KEL 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.22%)
LOTCHEM 25.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.63%)
MLCF 34.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.53%)
OGDC 93.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-1.35%)
PAEL 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.01%)
PIBTL 4.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.86%)
PIOC 99.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.64 (-2.57%)
PPL 77.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.28%)
PRL 16.87 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.46%)
SILK 0.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.67%)
SSGC 9.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
TELE 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
TPLP 12.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 81.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.15%)
UNITY 26.48 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.65%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.01%)
BR100 4,984 Decreased By -19.8 (-0.4%)
BR30 17,413 Decreased By -211.1 (-1.2%)
KSE100 49,431 Decreased By -99.5 (-0.2%)
KSE30 16,910 Decreased By -47.9 (-0.28%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-10-19

PC-I for upgradation of IPH approved

Recorder Report Published 19 Oct, 2023 05:10am

LAHORE: The Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department has approved PC-I of Rs400 million for the upgradation of the Institute of Public Health (IPH) including renovation of the building and increasing the teaching and research facilities.

Out of this amount, Rs250 million will be spent on the repair and renovation of the institute building, classrooms, washrooms, replacement of old water supply pipes and electric wires, etc., while Rs150 million will be spent on the purchase of laboratory equipment, establishment of Disease Surveillance and Research Centers and increase in educational facilities.

Dean IPH, Prof Dr Zarfashan Tahir said that establishment of prevention of diseases centre in IPH for the improvement of public health, increase in research and teaching facilities and upgrading laboratories were much needed.

Secretary Specialized Healthcare Ali Jan Khan has approved Rs400 million PC-I in view of the importance of public health and the fundamental role of the IPH in disease prevention. In addition to the repair and maintenance of the building, the addition of teaching and research facilities for the students, the upgradation of the laboratories will be made.

Dr Zarfashan Tahir further said that the period to complete the work on PC-I has been fixed for two years. This step will give a new look to IPH and there will be substantial increase in educational as well as research facilities for the students and researchers, she added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Institute of Public Health PC I for upgradation of IPH

Comments

1000 characters

PC-I for upgradation of IPH approved

Petroleum sector: Pakistan, China sign MoU on $1.5bn investment

Goals of open global economy, connectivity: Pakistan committed to working with China, regional partners: PM

Pakistan, China agree to strengthen high-level engagement

50:50 sharing of expenditure on devolved functions: Ministries, provinces directed to finalise proposal

Hiring of FAs for Reko Diq project: PMPL given relaxation of investment rules

Evacuation of power from SEL plant, off-take by network: KE suggests joint study with NTDC thru private consultant

OIC condemns Israel’s backers

Q1 textile group exports down 9.95pc to $4.127bn YoY

ERS or STARR system: Taxpayers allowed to file non-export-related GST refunds

KCR to be built by CRCC: Sindh CM

Read more stories