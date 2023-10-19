PC-I for upgradation of IPH approved

LAHORE: The Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department has approved PC-I of Rs400 million for the upgradation of the Institute of Public Health (IPH) including renovation of the building and increasing the teaching and research facilities.

Out of this amount, Rs250 million will be spent on the repair and renovation of the institute building, classrooms, washrooms, replacement of old water supply pipes and electric wires, etc., while Rs150 million will be spent on the purchase of laboratory equipment, establishment of Disease Surveillance and Research Centers and increase in educational facilities.

Dean IPH, Prof Dr Zarfashan Tahir said that establishment of prevention of diseases centre in IPH for the improvement of public health, increase in research and teaching facilities and upgrading laboratories were much needed.

Secretary Specialized Healthcare Ali Jan Khan has approved Rs400 million PC-I in view of the importance of public health and the fundamental role of the IPH in disease prevention. In addition to the repair and maintenance of the building, the addition of teaching and research facilities for the students, the upgradation of the laboratories will be made.

Dr Zarfashan Tahir further said that the period to complete the work on PC-I has been fixed for two years. This step will give a new look to IPH and there will be substantial increase in educational as well as research facilities for the students and researchers, she added.

