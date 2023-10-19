BAFL 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.82%)
Pakistan

‘Walk the talk’, Palestinian diplomat tells Muslim Ummah

Ali Hussain Published 19 Oct, 2023 05:10am

ISLAMABAD: A top Palestinian diplomat on Wednesday called upon the Muslim Ummah to go for “practical steps” on ground beyond passing resolutions from the platform of OIC to end the Israeli madness against the besieged Gaza.

Nader Alturk, Deputy Head of Mission Embassy of the State of Palestine here, was speaking at the Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI) on the subject “situation in Palestine and the way forward in the wake of the recent upheavals in the Middle East”.

“We, the Palestinians, are suffering for the sake of Muslim Ummah. We are defending the Al Aqsa Mosque for the sake of Ummah. We need support from the Muslim Ummah more than just condemnations and passing resolutions,” Alturk said in response to a question about Palestinian people’s expectations from the extraordinary session of the OIC Executive Committee held in Jeddah on Wednesday to discuss the Gaza situation.

The Palestinian diplomat also condemned the blanked support being extended to Israel by the United States, France, Germany, and other Western countries, saying after getting blanket support from the Western powers, Israel is feeling secure to continue its war crimes against humanity in Gaza unchallenged.

“We expect the OIC to take practical steps for peace rather than passing resolutions or statements. We need practical steps to be seen on the ground to get ended the Israeli madness,” he said, adding that Palestine is not seeking military assistance from any Muslim countries but the moral, political, diplomatic and financial support from the Muslim states around the world.

He also appreciated Pakistan’s continued and principled stance on the Palestinian issue and the support it is being extended to the Palestinians, saying that the foundation of this very support was created by founder of Pakistan – Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

He also rejected the misperception that Russia, China or Iran is helping Hamas in the ongoing war imposed on Gaza by Israel, adding that Palestinians only need peace on its land and it would need “soft” support from every nation around the world.

He also criticised the Western media for “biased” reporting of the conflict, saying that every life is important and everyone must realise that all people are equal human.

The Palestinian diplomat, whose house was also bombed in Gaza during the ongoing Israeli aggression, said that the Israeli war crimes will continue and more such inhumane attacks like al-Ahli Arab hospital massacre can be seen unless the world stops extending blanket support to the Israeli crimes against humanity.

He added that a two-state solution to the conflict is the only way to maintain lasting peace and stability in the whole Middle Eastern region.

To a question, he supported the decisions of Egypt and Turkiye not to take the refugees, saying that it is a “wise” decision as they knew that Israel is on the expansionist agenda and it wants the people of Gaza to evacuate so that they could occupy their land.

Responding to another question about certain Western countries demanding Hamas to release the hostages, he said that the US and other powers should also think about hundreds of Palestinian prisoners languishing in Israeli jails.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

