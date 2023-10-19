BAFL 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.82%)
Israeli war crimes: JI starts drive to file 10m petitions with UN

Recorder Report Published 19 Oct, 2023 05:10am

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Ameer Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has announced that this party has initiated the process for filing 10 million petitions against Israel over its brutalities in Gaza, and demanded of the Pakistan Army to take initiative in order to pass a strong message to the rogue Zionist state.

Addressing a press conference, he said that the entire Muslim Ummah was expressing solidarity with Palestinians against Israel; however the ruling class across the Muslim Ummah was supporting war crimes of Israel by showing silence and cowardice.

He said that the United States too was supporting Israel and the United Kingdom (UK) was also hands in gloves with Israel in the ongoing ethnic cleansing of Palestinians in their own country.

He shed light in detail on the ethnic cleansing of 20 million Red Indians in America, and the role of the UK in establishment of illegal state of Israel.

Referring to the press conference of a Gaza doctor who addressed the presser while standing among some 1000 dead bodies, he said that Israel has been pounding bombs targeting innocent civilian but not a single country comes forward to refrain the Zionist state.

On the occasion, he demanded of the chief of army staff to take initiative in order to take other armies across the globe onboard and deliver a clear message to Israel regarding any further military action against Palestine.

He questioned the reason for existence of the armies of 40 Islamic countries, if Qibla-e-Awal is not protected. He said that the affected children in Palestine were calling for Arabs and the Muslim Ummah for help

He said that the conduct of the global community was depicting the next level of hypocrisy over the Israeli aggression against civilian population of Palestine.

He o warned the caretaker prime minister and foreign minister against any statements in connection with two-state solution of the issue and demanded them to stick the national stance against the occupied Zionist state as stated by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah that the whole Palestine belongs to the Palestinians.

As far as the role of the nation is concerned, he said that the civilian people can’t fight in Gaza but can express solidarity with them and donate for them. He also made it clear that Hamas is not only a group but the representative government of the people in Gaza.

He further said that the JI has already initiated the online process to submit 10 million petitions before the Secretary General of the United Nations over Israeli crimes against humanity.

He added that the JI would also invite people in neighbourhoods to sign the petition. In addition, he said, the JI would collect funds for Gaza and hold solidarity marches.

Talking about the local scenario, he reiterated his demand to revoke the interim license of the K-Electric and a conduct a forensic probe into the accounts of the KE.

He claimed that Mayor Murtaza Wahab has been enjoying the status of a blue eyed person for both the Pakistan People Party government and the Election Commission of Pakistan as all rules and regulations have been changed to facilitate him. He said that as per rules any chairman or vice chairman or mayor or deputy mayor would not take part in electioneering. Ironically, he added, the mayor was running his election campaign in three union committees. He said that the JI would challenge all the unconstitutional measures taken in this regard.

