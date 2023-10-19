BAFL 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.82%)
Tax laws teaching: FTO office and COMSATS University ink MoU

Sohail Sarfraz Published 19 Oct, 2023 05:10am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) and COMSATS University, Islamabad, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for teaching FTO Ordinance, 2000 and "Federal Ombudsman Institutional Reforms Act" to students of the university as subjects on tax laws.

On behalf of the FTO, the MoU has been signed by FTO Registrar/Senior Tax Advisor Muhammad Majid Qureshi. Professor Dr Saqib Gulzar, Dean Faculty of Business Administration COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI) inked the MoU on behalf of the university.

According to the MoU, internship opportunities would be provided at FTO for the students of the said university. The joint research activities about FTO's competent role in matters related to anomalies in the Revenue Division in the dispensation of justice.

Under the MoU, the organisation and participation in seminars and symposiums arranged by either party and dissemination of research and awareness material, publications, newsletters and relevant information about the performance and role of FTO, especially through social media.

The CUI and FTO will collaborate on planning and execution of joint events, symposiums, knowledge and research sessions, workshops, and seminars.

The protection of intellectual property rights of the parties shall remain enforced in conformity with the IPO (Intellectual Property Rights Organization I and WIPO (World Intellectual Property Organization) laws. rules, and regulations. However, organization logo is a copyright property and may only be used after consultation and due consent from the other party keeping the limitations of and as per copyright policy guidelines.

Each party shall undertake to observe the confidentiality and secrecy of document, information and other data received from or supplied to, the other party.

Each party reserves the right for reasons of organisational interest, corporate order to terminate or suspend, in whole or in part, and the implementation of this MoU.

This MoU will come into effect on the date of signing and will remain in effect for two years and may be extended for a further period with mutual consent agreed in writing by the parties.

