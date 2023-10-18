Multiple crises won't affect French, EU support to Ukraine: Macron to Zelensky

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron assured his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday that the conflict between Israel and Hamas would not distract France and Europe from its commitments to Ukraine.

"The multiplication of crises will in no way weaken French and European support for Ukraine, which will remain as long as necessary," Macron told Zelensky by phone, according to the presidency.

EU asks member states for 50bn euros to support Ukraine

The two leaders also discussed the strengthening of Ukraine's military capabilities ahead of an anticipated Russian bombing campaign this winter.

Ukraine is expecting attacks on its critical infrastructure in the coming months, similar to last winter when Russian strikes regularly plunged millions of people into darkness.

Macron and Zelensky also discussed plans to create a Black Sea corridor for grain exports that Ukraine wants to put in place despite a Russian blockade.