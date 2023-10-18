BAFL 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.82%)
BIPL 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
BOP 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
CNERGY 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.14%)
DFML 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
DGKC 49.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.79%)
FABL 24.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.35%)
FCCL 12.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.58%)
FFL 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
GGL 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.58%)
HBL 95.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.84%)
HUBC 87.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.84%)
HUMNL 5.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.07%)
KEL 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.22%)
LOTCHEM 25.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.63%)
MLCF 34.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.53%)
OGDC 93.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-1.35%)
PAEL 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.01%)
PIBTL 4.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.86%)
PIOC 99.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.64 (-2.57%)
PPL 77.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.28%)
PRL 16.87 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.46%)
SILK 0.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.67%)
SSGC 9.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
TELE 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
TPLP 12.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 81.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.15%)
UNITY 26.48 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.65%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.01%)
BR100 4,984 Decreased By -19.8 (-0.4%)
BR30 17,413 Decreased By -211.1 (-1.2%)
KSE100 49,431 Decreased By -99.5 (-0.2%)
KSE30 16,910 Decreased By -47.9 (-0.28%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Multiple crises won't affect French, EU support to Ukraine: Macron to Zelensky

AFP Published October 18, 2023
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron assured his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday that the conflict between Israel and Hamas would not distract France and Europe from its commitments to Ukraine.

"The multiplication of crises will in no way weaken French and European support for Ukraine, which will remain as long as necessary," Macron told Zelensky by phone, according to the presidency.

EU asks member states for 50bn euros to support Ukraine

The two leaders also discussed the strengthening of Ukraine's military capabilities ahead of an anticipated Russian bombing campaign this winter.

Ukraine is expecting attacks on its critical infrastructure in the coming months, similar to last winter when Russian strikes regularly plunged millions of people into darkness.

Macron and Zelensky also discussed plans to create a Black Sea corridor for grain exports that Ukraine wants to put in place despite a Russian blockade.

Emmanuel Macron Volodymyr Zelensky Russian strikes Israel and Hamas EU support to Ukraine

Comments

1000 characters

Multiple crises won't affect French, EU support to Ukraine: Macron to Zelensky

Inter-bank: rupee sustains significant losses, settles at 280.29 against US dollar

Biden ‘outraged’ by Gaza hospital blast, points to Hamas responsibility

Caretaker PM Kakar condemns attack on hospital in Gaza, says Israel must be held accountable

Nawaz Sharif moves IHC for protective bail in Avenfield, Al-Azizia cases

Bilawal says democracy, elections halted for ‘return of one person’

Pakistan completes projects worth $25bn under CPEC, says Kakar

Oil up about 2% on big US crude storage draw, Middle East tension

OPEC plans no immediate action after Iran urges Israel oil embargo, sources say

Open-market: rupee sees significant fall against US dollar

KSE-100 closes lower as investors book profits

Read more stories