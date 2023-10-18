BAFL 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.82%)
BIPL 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
BOP 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
CNERGY 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.14%)
DFML 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
DGKC 49.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.79%)
FABL 24.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.35%)
FCCL 12.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.58%)
FFL 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
GGL 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.58%)
HBL 95.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.84%)
HUBC 87.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.84%)
HUMNL 5.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.07%)
KEL 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.22%)
LOTCHEM 25.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.63%)
MLCF 34.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.53%)
OGDC 93.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-1.35%)
PAEL 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.01%)
PIBTL 4.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.86%)
PIOC 99.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.64 (-2.57%)
PPL 77.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.28%)
PRL 16.87 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.46%)
SILK 0.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.67%)
SSGC 9.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
TELE 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
TPLP 12.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 81.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.15%)
UNITY 26.48 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.65%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.01%)
BR100 4,984 Decreased By -19.8 (-0.4%)
BR30 17,413 Decreased By -211.1 (-1.2%)
KSE100 49,431 Decreased By -99.5 (-0.2%)
KSE30 16,910 Decreased By -47.9 (-0.28%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Prosecutors to recharge Alec Baldwin for ‘Rust’ shooting

Reuters Published 18 Oct, 2023 05:43pm

New Mexico prosecutors on Tuesday said they intended to recharge actor Alec Baldwin with involuntary manslaughter for the fatal shooting of ‘Rust’ cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in 2021.

Baldwin’s case will be brought before a grand jury in mid-November, special prosecutor Kari Morrissey said.

The move followed results of an independent forensic test that found Baldwin had to have pulled the trigger of a revolver he was rehearsing with for it to fire the live round that killed Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza.

‘Rust’ filming to restart 18 months after Alec Baldwin shooting

The finding was the same as a previous FBI test on the firearm.

“After extensive investigation over the past several months, additional facts have come to light that we believe show Mr. Baldwin has criminal culpability in the death of Halyna Hutchins and the shooting of Joel Souza,” Morrissey and Jason Lewis said in a statement.

Baldwin has said he is not responsible for Hutchins’ death and he did not pull the trigger.

“It is unfortunate that a terrible tragedy has been turned into this misguided prosecution. We will answer any charges in court,” Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro, lawyers for Baldwin, said in a statement.

The ‘30 Rock’ actor was originally charged with involuntary manslaughter in January for Hutchins’ death, along with the movie’s chief weapons handler Hannah Gutierrez, who faces a 2024 trial.

Alec Baldwin’s ‘Rust’ manslaughter charges downgraded, cutting possible prison time

The planned grand jury marked a setback for Baldwin after prosecutors dismissed charges against the actor in April after new evidence the gun he used might have been modified, allowing it to fire without the trigger being pulled.

Morrissey said if new testing of the gun showed it was working, she would recharge Baldwin.

Prosecutors often use grand juries as they are an easier means to prove probable cause and proceed to trial than filing a criminal complaint that can be probed by defense lawyers at a preliminary hearing, legal experts say.

Alec Baldwin

Comments

1000 characters

Prosecutors to recharge Alec Baldwin for ‘Rust’ shooting

Biden ‘outraged’ by Gaza hospital blast, points to Hamas responsibility

Caretaker PM Kakar condemns attack on hospital in Gaza, says Israel must be held accountable

Nawaz Sharif moves IHC for protective bail in Avenfield, Al-Azizia cases

Pakistan completes projects worth $25bn under CPEC, says Kakar

Brent hits $93 as Middle East strife heightens supply concerns

Open-market: rupee sees significant fall against US dollar

Honda Atlas shuts production amid supply chain disruptions

PSMC announces shutdown of automobile plant

Pakistan successfully conducts test flight of Ababeel Weapon System: ISPR

Cotton arrival surges 19.3% in first two weeks of Oct: PCGA

Read more stories