Pakistan successfully conducts test flight of Ababeel Weapon System: ISPR

Pakistan conducted on Wednesday the successful flight test of Ababeel Weapon System, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza and senior officers from Strategic Plans Division and Strategic Forces Command, scientists and engineers of strategic organizations witnessed the launch, Radio Pakistan reported.

The test flight was aimed at re-validating various designs, technical parameters and performance evaluations of different sub-systems of the weapon system, ISPR said.

The press release further said that the missile system is aimed at strengthening deterrence and enhancing strategic stability in the region through “the operationalization of Full Spectrum Deterrence in the overall construct of Credible Minimum Deterrence”.

Following the launch, General Mirza appreciated the technical prowess, dedication and commitment of all those who contributed towards the successful test.