BAFL 39.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.88%)
BIPL 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.7%)
BOP 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 3.51 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.85%)
DFML 16.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.17%)
DGKC 49.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.07%)
FABL 24.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.86%)
FCCL 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.05%)
FFL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
GGL 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.01%)
HBL 95.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.04%)
HUBC 88.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.05%)
HUMNL 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.61%)
KEL 3.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.81%)
LOTCHEM 25.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.71%)
MLCF 34.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.14%)
OGDC 93.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.11%)
PAEL 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
PIBTL 4.66 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.65%)
PIOC 101.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.57%)
PPL 77.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.71%)
PRL 17.07 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (5.7%)
SILK 0.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.84%)
SSGC 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.19%)
TELE 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
TPLP 12.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.73%)
TRG 82.60 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (0.95%)
UNITY 26.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.01%)
BR100 5,000 Decreased By -3.5 (-0.07%)
BR30 17,504 Decreased By -120.2 (-0.68%)
KSE100 49,503 Decreased By -27.7 (-0.06%)
KSE30 16,945 Decreased By -13.2 (-0.08%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan successfully conducts test flight of Ababeel Weapon System: ISPR

BR Web Desk Published 18 Oct, 2023 01:56pm

Pakistan conducted on Wednesday the successful flight test of Ababeel Weapon System, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza and senior officers from Strategic Plans Division and Strategic Forces Command, scientists and engineers of strategic organizations witnessed the launch, Radio Pakistan reported.

The test flight was aimed at re-validating various designs, technical parameters and performance evaluations of different sub-systems of the weapon system, ISPR said.

Pakistan successfully test fires Shaheen-III ballistic missile

The press release further said that the missile system is aimed at strengthening deterrence and enhancing strategic stability in the region through “the operationalization of Full Spectrum Deterrence in the overall construct of Credible Minimum Deterrence”.

Following the launch, General Mirza appreciated the technical prowess, dedication and commitment of all those who contributed towards the successful test.

Pakistan ISPR missile launch Ababeel Weapon System

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan successfully conducts test flight of Ababeel Weapon System: ISPR

Planned PSMC sell-off: PC asked to scrap bidding process

Intra-day update: rupee registers significant losses against US dollar

Open-market: rupee sees significant fall against US dollar

Caretaker PM Kakar condemns attack on hospital in Gaza, says Israel must be held accountable

Cotton arrival surges 19.3% in first two weeks of Oct: PCGA

UN chief ‘horrified’ by Gaza hospital strike that killed hundreds

Oil jumps 2% as Middle East tension deepens

Discos: PC set to move Cabinet for annulment of provincialisation option

World Bank agrees to finance $150m cost of EE&C project

Read more stories