BAFL 39.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.51%)
BIPL 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.7%)
BOP 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 3.51 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.85%)
DFML 16.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.17%)
DGKC 49.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.97%)
FABL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.82%)
FCCL 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.05%)
FFL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
GGL 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.01%)
HBL 95.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.24%)
HUBC 88.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.05%)
HUMNL 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.61%)
KEL 3.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-4.13%)
LOTCHEM 25.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.71%)
MLCF 34.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.14%)
OGDC 93.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.1%)
PAEL 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
PIBTL 4.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.86%)
PIOC 101.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.57%)
PPL 77.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.71%)
PRL 17.07 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (5.7%)
SILK 0.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.84%)
SSGC 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.19%)
TELE 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
TPLP 12.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.73%)
TRG 82.49 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.82%)
UNITY 26.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.01%)
BR100 5,001 Decreased By -2.8 (-0.06%)
BR30 17,511 Decreased By -113.3 (-0.64%)
KSE100 49,514 Decreased By -17.4 (-0.04%)
KSE30 16,950 Decreased By -8.2 (-0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

China’s Xi announces over $100 billion in new Belt and Road funding

AFP Published 18 Oct, 2023 01:20pm

BEIJING: Beijing will inject over $100 billion of new funding into its Belt and Road initiative, President Xi Jinping said Wednesday at a summit marking the vast infrastructure project’s tenth anniversary.

The Belt and Road is a central pillar of Xi’s bid to expand China’s clout overseas, with Beijing saying it has now inked over two trillion dollars in contracts around the world.

Proponents hail it for bringing resources and economic growth to the Global South.

But the initiative has also been slammed for saddling poor countries with enormous debt.

Xi announced on Wednesday that key Belt and Road lenders the China Development Bank and the Export-Import Bank will now offer an additional $100 billion in loans.

Both will set up financing opportunities of 350 billion yuan ($47.9 billion) for BRI projects, he said.

Putin praises ‘dear friend’ Xi, pitches Russia’s Northern Sea route

An additional 80 billion yuan will be injected into the project’s official lending institution, the Silk Road fund, Xi said.

This week’s forum, attended by representatives of 130 countries, is the third major summit of its kind to be hosted by Beijing since the Belt and Road’s launch in 2013.

Critics have long pointed to opaque pricing for BRI projects built by Chinese companies, with countries including Malaysia and Myanmar renegotiating deals to bring down costs.

Beijing has been forced to hand out billions of dollars in bailout loans to BRI countries in recent years to allow the countries to extend their loans and remain solvent, according to a joint report this year by the World Bank and other institutions.

And China said this month that BRI participants owe more than $300 billion to the Export-Import Bank of China.

The initiative has also drawn scrutiny for its massive carbon footprint and the environmental degradation caused by massive infrastructure projects.

Russia’s Lavrov: China’s Belt and Road Initiative key to cooperation in Eurasia

The development of megaports, pipelines, railways and highways could render the Paris climate goals unreachable, researchers from China, the United States and the United Kingdom warned in 2019.

World Bank Xi Jinping Bank of China Silk Road China’s Belt and Road Initiative forum

Comments

1000 characters

China’s Xi announces over $100 billion in new Belt and Road funding

Planned PSMC sell-off: PC asked to scrap bidding process

Intra-day update: rupee registers significant losses against US dollar

Open-market: rupee sees significant fall against US dollar

Caretaker PM Kakar condemns attack on hospital in Gaza, says Israel must be held accountable

Cotton arrival surges 19.3% in first two weeks of Oct: PCGA

UN chief ‘horrified’ by Gaza hospital strike that killed hundreds

Pakistan successfully conducts test flight of Ababeel Weapon System: ISPR

Oil jumps 2% as Middle East tension deepens

Discos: PC set to move Cabinet for annulment of provincialisation option

World Bank agrees to finance $150m cost of EE&C project

Read more stories