BAFL 39.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
BIPL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.47%)
BOP 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
CNERGY 3.44 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.78%)
DFML 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.53%)
DGKC 50.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.64%)
FABL 24.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
FCCL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.78%)
FFL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
GGL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
HBL 96.47 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.51%)
HUBC 88.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.44%)
HUMNL 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.86%)
KEL 3.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.63%)
LOTCHEM 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.16%)
MLCF 35.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.34%)
OGDC 94.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
PAEL 13.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.47%)
PIBTL 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.59%)
PIOC 102.99 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.37%)
PPL 77.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.21%)
PRL 16.61 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.85%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.03%)
SNGP 48.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.31%)
SSGC 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
TELE 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.97%)
TPLP 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.89%)
TRG 81.86 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
UNITY 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.72%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 5,015 Increased By 11.5 (0.23%)
BR30 17,634 Increased By 10 (0.06%)
KSE100 49,661 Increased By 129.6 (0.26%)
KSE30 16,982 Increased By 23.7 (0.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Shares find muted cheer in China data, Middle East strife lifts oil

Reuters Published 18 Oct, 2023 10:20am

SYDNEY: Asian shares steadied on Wednesday as Chinese economic data suggested Beijing’s stimulus measures might finally be gaining traction, only to be overshadowed by fears of a widening conflict in the Middle East that lifted oil prices.

Global bond markets were also still nursing heavy losses as strong US retail data argued for a punishingly long stretch of high rates.

The outlook for the world economy did seem to take a turn for the better as China reported annual economic growth of 4.9% in the third quarter, beating forecasts for 4.4%.

Retail sales and industrial output for September surprised on the upside, suggesting activity was gaining momentum.

That could not stop Chinese blue chips slipping 0.5% as cautioned gripped markets.

The mood had been darkened as Israeli and Palestinian authorities traded blame for the blast that killed hundreds at a Gaza hospital, complicating US President Joe Biden’s already fraught trip to the region.

The news contributed to a spike in oil prices as investors worried Iran or other nations could get pulled in.

“We judge the risks are tilted towards escalation and spread of the Israel-Hamas conflict to other countries in the Middle East,” warned analysts at CBA in a note.

“A major spike in volatility and a downgrade of the global economic growth outlook is possible.”

The sober mood left MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan 0.1% lower, while Japan’s Nikkei dipped 0.2%.

EUROSTOXX 50 futures and FTSE futures were both flat. S&P 500 futures eased 0.2% and Nasdaq futures 0.1%.

Tech stocks were dragged in part by a drop in Nvidia after news the Biden administration plans to halt shipments to China of more of its advanced artificial intelligence chips.

Markets are now anxiously awaiting earnings from Netflix and Tesla later in the session.

Bonds bruised

Stocks were also pressured by a jump in bond yields after a barnstorming report on September U.S retail sales sent analysts scurrying to revise up forecasts for economic growth for both the third and fourth quarters.

JPMorgan jacked its growth call up to an annualised 4.3%, from 3.5%, while the influential Atlanta Fed GDPNow prediction jumped to a heady 5.4%.

Asia stocks rise on earnings hopes; keep wary eye on Mideast tensions

Markets reacted by pricing in more risk the Federal Reserve will be forced to hike again. A move in November is still seen as just an 11% chance, but January climbed to 50% from 37%.

The market also again scaled back expectations for early rate cuts, with no chance of a move until June and around 54 basis points of easing implied for all of 2024.

Bonds took it badly, with two-year yields surging as much as 14 basis points on Tuesday to a 16-year peak of 5.24%. The two-year was last at 5.20%, while 10-year yields were back near recent highs at 4.84%.

The surge rippled through world bonds, with the Bank of Japan forced to conduct an unscheduled operation to buy JGBs to restrain a rise in yields.

More Fed comments are likely on Wednesday with no less than five officials speaking, ahead of an appearance by Chair Jerome Powell on Thursday.

The rise in yields underpinned the US dollar, particularly on the low-yielding Japanese yen where the dollar reached 149.69 to again threaten major resistance at 150.00.

The euro eased back a touch to $1.0573, having been as high as $1.0595 on Tuesday.

Safe-haven flows lifted gold 0.7% to $1,938 an ounce, well above its recent trough of $1,809.

Oil prices swung higher once more, driven by concerns over the Middle East and data showing a fall in crude stocks.

Brent climbed $1.76 to $91.66 a barrel, while US crude rose $1.91 to $88.57 per barrel.

asian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Shares find muted cheer in China data, Middle East strife lifts oil

Discos: PC set to move Cabinet for annulment of provincialisation option

Affected employees: Ministries, depts barred from implementing NA body’s recommendations

World Bank agrees to finance $150m cost of EE&C project

Army concerned at plight of besieged Palestinians

NAO amendments: SC gives govt 15 days to file appeal against its decision

Anti-Benami Adjudicating Authority becomes dysfunctional

CCP approves Bank Alfalah’s acquisition of shares in QistBazaar

New working hours for govt offices notified

Cypher case: Court defers indictment of IK, Qureshi till 23rd

PTI team conveys IK’s message to President

Read more stories