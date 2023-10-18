BAFL 39.64 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
BIPL 16.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.11%)
BOP 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
DFML 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.08%)
DGKC 50.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.08%)
FABL 24.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.33%)
FCCL 12.71 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.84%)
FFL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.03%)
GGL 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.95%)
HBL 96.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-1.51%)
HUBC 89.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.51%)
HUMNL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.41%)
KEL 3.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.6%)
LOTCHEM 25.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.1%)
MLCF 35.58 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (3.91%)
OGDC 95.06 Decreased By ▼ -3.54 (-3.59%)
PAEL 12.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.67%)
PIBTL 4.61 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.77%)
PIOC 103.13 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (3.03%)
PPL 77.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.30 (-4.07%)
PRL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.03%)
SNGP 47.98 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
SSGC 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
TELE 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.04%)
TPLP 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
TRG 82.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
UNITY 26.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.94%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.94%)
BR100 4,981 Decreased By -48.7 (-0.97%)
BR30 17,520 Decreased By -275.8 (-1.55%)
KSE100 49,531 Decreased By -200.3 (-0.4%)
KSE30 16,958 Decreased By -167.7 (-0.98%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-10-18

Mass deportation of Afghans: UN rights experts call on Pakistan to axe plans

Reuters Published 18 Oct, 2023 06:09am

GENEVA: UN human rights experts on Tuesday called on Pakistan to refrain from deporting Afghan nationals after Islamabad ordered all illegal immigrants, including 1.73 million Afghan citizens, to leave or face expulsion.

Pakistani authorities, who have given illegal immigrants until Nov. 1 to leave, linked the measures to their allegations that Afghan nationals were involved in several suicide bombings this year.

“We urge Pakistan to uphold the absolute and non-derogable principle of non-refoulement and prevent collective expulsion and forced return,” the experts, a group of UN special rapporteurs, said in a statement.

“The lack of domestic asylum laws and procedures does not absolve states of their obligations to uphold the principle of non-refoulement under international human rights and customary law.” Pakistan has received the largest influx of Afghan refugees since the Soviet invasion of Kabul in 1979.

Pakistan’s diplomatic mission to the UN in Geneva did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the experts’ statement.

Pakistan Afghanistan UN human rights Afghan nationals Illegal immigrants UN rights experts

Comments

1000 characters

Mass deportation of Afghans: UN rights experts call on Pakistan to axe plans

Discos: PC set to move Cabinet for annulment of provincialisation option

Affected employees: Ministries, depts barred from implementing NA body’s recommendations

World Bank agrees to finance $150m cost of EE&C project

Army concerned at plight of besieged Palestinians

NAO amendments: SC gives govt 15 days to file appeal against its decision

Anti-Benami Adjudicating Authority becomes dysfunctional

CCP approves Bank Alfalah’s acquisition of shares in QistBazaar

New working hours for govt offices notified

Cypher case: Court defers indictment of IK, Qureshi till 23rd

PTI team conveys IK’s message to President

Read more stories